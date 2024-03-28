Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Hillsborough County School Board to vote on tax increase for November ballot

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Interim CEO for the Hillsborough Education Foundation Anna Corman // Chris Young, 3/28/24

Listen:

The Hillsborough County School board will vote on whether to put a tax increase to fund public schools on the ballot. Advocates spoke out today in support of the tax on homeowners, called a millage.

Education advocates and parents gathered across the street from Bay Crest Elementary School, where one out of every five teaching positions is currently vacant due to a nationwide teacher shortage.

Ellen Lyons is the Vice President of Advocacy for the Hillsborough County Council PTA.

“We can do something. We, as adults, can help our students avoid negative education outcomes. We can do something to ensure that there are high-quality teachers in front of every student every day.”

The millage is based on the value of a home and would cost the typical homeowner 281 dollars annually. The revenue would be used to increase pay for teachers and district staff and expand academic programs.

Edwin Narain is a parent of children in public school and former state representative.

“Some people are thinking, ‘well, I don’t have kids in school’, but you have to remember that this impacts every single one of us. Our local economy is impacted when we have good, functioning schools.”

But not everybody is on board. Hillsborough County School Board candidate Jen Flebotte spoke against the millage at a political forum earlier this month.

“It’s not justifiable at all. You have to look at this as a business, not as a school system, we have to look at it as a business. If we were balancing this business’s budget, would we ask everybody else to take on the tax? No, we would fix it ourselves.”

On Tuesday, The Hillsborough County School board will vote on whether to place a millage on the November 5 general election ballot.

Tags
,

You may also like

Sen. Jeff Brandes Has Some Thoughts

Rogue Republican former FL Sen. Jeff Brandes, founder of The...

SCOTUS protest
Will abortion or pot be on Florida’s ballot in November? We’ll have to wait to find out

The Florida Supreme Court did not release opinions about whether...

wine
Ron DeSantis signs a bill allowing larger wine containers in Florida

The Florida law, which will go into effect July 1,...

Donald Trump
Donald Trump endorses Joe Gruters for Florida Chief Financial Officer in 2026

President Donald Trump is already putting his thumb on the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
“From international superstars like Al Green to local legends like Elizabeth King, Memphians have been ingeniously fusing soul music and gospel together for decades. Today, brothers Chris and Courtney Barnes are carrying on that legacy by paying homage to the past while still charting new territory. Before forming The Sensational Barnes Brothers, both siblings were members of the soul/funk group Black Cream and have worked alongside some of the industry’s biggest names. The duo’s debut album Nobody’s Fault But My Own, the very first release under the Bible and Tire Recording Co. label, was hailed as a modern sacred soul classic. If you’re somehow under the impression that gospel music can’t be downright funky, then the Barnes brothers are here to convince you otherwise.” –Memphis in May International Music Festival CLICK FOR TICKETS ==> https://link.wmnf.org/THW24 #wmnfevents #thw24 #Livemusic “Hailing from the heartland of the Midwest and the yellow brick road leading to Oz, indie darlings Sweeping Promises deliver on the promises of the early post punks by creating a cacophony of angular sounds created from the DIY ethos (Punk-101). The dynamic duo of Lira Mundal (vocalist/bass) and Caufield Shnug (rythmn guitar) will take you back to the days of Television, Pere Ubu, Wire, This Heat and early pioneers Erase Errata. (And since Lira was a former pastry chef, maybe bring a few cookies along for the mystical journey!) Don’t miss their exciting display of power, punk, and passion at WMNF’S Tropical Heatwave 2024!” CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS –Mike Bagley, WMNF Alternative Music Director & Host of BodyRock on 88.5 FM Huge thanks to Lime Cordiale for gracing the studios of WMNF 88.5 for the Morning Show with @camerondilley where they shared insights into their music, environmental initiatives, and more. This intimate interaction further underscored their commitment to engaging with fans on issues that transcend entertainment. Click Top button in LINKTREE for more! #Music #communityradio #wmnf We're taking you back to an awesome Retro #TBT Ft. the amazing Vanessa Collier and the Legendary JCs from back in December 13th of 2019. Who loves this band? Show this group some love by sharing your memories below! #wmnf #music It's that time again to dive into the vibes of WMNF TROPICAL HEATWAVE and get acquainted with the bands! 🎶 Today's Feature is a local favorite Selwyn Birchwood! “Birchwood combines deep blues, blazing psychedelic rock, rump-shaking funk, and Southern soul into a singularity that’s both personal and universal. His singing, guitar and lap steel work, and songwriting are the real, high-value deal and can raise any roof in the world.”
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam - All Souls Edition
Player position: