Hillsborough County’s Hiking Spree is on, plus checking in with Clearwater’s Epicenter Recovery Foundation

The weather is bearable in Tampa Bay, which means more opportunities to get outside. Local officials have a new initiative to help residents do just that, and Forest Turbiville was in studio at WMNF-Tampa 88.5-FM on Friday, Oct. 27 to talk about the Hillsborough County Hiking Spree, which runs Nov. 1-March 31.

In its eighth year, the spree features guided, and self-guided, hikes on 25 trails in 22 parks and preserves. Anyone who completes eight hikes on the spree an choose between a commemorative patch, medallion for their walking stick or pet bandana.

A kickoff event happens at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Edward Medard Conservation Park, located at 6140 Turkey Creek Rd. in Plant City.

Turbiville—Director of Conservation & Environmental Lands Management for Hillsborough County—talked about the way his office interacts with the public, land management, the future of conservation areas, plus the beauty of local trails including the 2,200-acre Blackwater Creek Nature Preserve.

In the second half of The Skinny, we catch up with Will Atkinson, executive director of the Clearwater-based Epicenter Recovery Foundation, which is involved in helping people with substance use disorder.

