Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Hillsborough County’s Hiking Spree is on, plus checking in with Clearwater’s Epicenter Recovery Foundation

Posted on by Ray Roa
Share
Photo c/o Hillsborough County

The weather is bearable in Tampa Bay, which means more opportunities to get outside. Local officials have a new initiative to help residents do just that, and Forest Turbiville was in studio at WMNF-Tampa 88.5-FM on Friday, Oct. 27 to talk about the Hillsborough County Hiking Spree, which runs Nov. 1-March 31.

In its eighth year, the spree features guided, and self-guided, hikes on 25 trails in 22 parks and preserves. Anyone who completes eight hikes on the spree an choose between a commemorative patch, medallion for their walking stick or pet bandana.

A kickoff event happens at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 at  Edward Medard Conservation Park, located at 6140 Turkey Creek Rd. in Plant City.

Turbiville—Director of Conservation & Environmental Lands Management for Hillsborough County—talked about the way his office interacts with the public, land management, the future of conservation areas, plus the beauty of local trails including the 2,200-acre Blackwater Creek Nature Preserve.

In the second half of The Skinny, we catch up with Will Atkinson, executive director of the Clearwater-based Epicenter Recovery Foundation, which is involved in helping people with substance use disorder.

Listen to the Oct. 27 issue of The Skinny via wmnf.org, or on podcast services like Apple Music, TuneIn, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Seek And Hide. Why We Fight.

Amy Gajda Seek And Hide: The Tangled History Of The...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Fri., October 27, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida aids Israel Florida is aiding Israel under a directive...

Palestine Israel flags
Florida helps send weapons and ammo to Israel for its war against Gaza

Drones, body armor, weapons and ammunition are among supplies sent...

Sarasota residents get a chance to speak to their legislators ahead of legislative session

The legislative session starts in 2024, and concerned Sarasota citizens...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Tune in Today at 2 pm for an Amazing #LiveMusicShowcase with Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters! Don't miss out on the 🔥 interview and 🎶 fantastic music mixed by Mark Perfetti! 📻 Drop any questions for the band in the comments! 📻 Watch live on the WMNF or Live Music Showcase Facebook page! 🔥 #NickDittmeier #TheSawdusters #LiveMusic #livemusicshowcase #communityradio #Music #wmnf Thanks to everyone who stopped by our tent at the #HispanicHeritageRecipeShowcase this past Friday! It was a great time with delicious cuisine, music, and fun! 🎉 Can't wait for next year's event! #HispanicHeritage #HispanicCuisine #FoodTasting #CulturalEvent #WMNF Our Review of the Month series continues! 💕 We're so grateful to have the support of our Amazing Listeners! You are the best! 🙌 TO LISTEN==> CLICK LINKTREE TO LISTEN! 🎧 #ReviewOfTheMonth #LoveAndGratitude #wmnf #Communityradi The Tampa Bay Muslim Alliance held its 24th annual #IslamicCharityFestival this past weekend, providing hot meals, clothing, health screenings, shoes, toys, bicycles, and more to underserved communities 🙏🏼 #GivingBack #BeTheChange #CommunityLove ❤️ Be sure to follow us for updates on the next one! #wmnf #community 🎉 SPECIAL INTERVIEW ALERT! 🎉 Join us tomorrow night at 10 pm on