Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

A Hillsborough judge invokes the First Amendment in a case related to a 2022 election campaign

Posted on by Staff
Share
Scales of Justice Law
Scales of Justice. By www.ccPixs.com (CC).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A Hillsborough County circuit judge is arguing she should be shielded by the First Amendment as she tries to fend off a disciplinary case stemming from a heated 2022 election campaign.

Attorneys for Circuit Judge Nancy Jacobs last week filed a motion disputing allegations by an investigative panel of the state Judicial Qualifications Commission.

The panel in September alleged that Jacobs made “inappropriate and disparaging” remarks about then-Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Jared Smith and improperly injected partisan politics into the campaign for his seat.

Jacobs defeated Smith, who later was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as a judge on the 6th District Court of Appeal.

Jacobs contended in last week’s motion that her conduct was protected by the First Amendment.

“The First Amendment protects the speech of judicial candidates, including speech regarding a candidate’s views on issues the public cares about and may even use shorthand like ‘conservative Republican’ and ‘progressive,’ and states cannot impose discipline for speech that has such protection,” the motion said.

Judicial candidates in Florida, however, have long faced more restrictions than other types of candidates. Lawyers who serve as special counsel for the Judicial Qualifications Commission filed a response Thursday arguing Jacobs’ motion should be rejected.

They quoted legal precedents and said the motion “fails to show any violation of the First Amendment.

It is well settled that the state has a ‘compelling interest in preserving public confidence in the integrity of the judiciary.’”

The Judicial Qualifications Commission makes recommendations to the Florida Supreme Court, which has ultimate disciplinary authority over judges.

The documents in Jacobs’ case were posted on the Supreme Court website.

Tags
,

You may also like

The Scoop color logo
The Scoop: Mon. March 18, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Discussion by college leaders about fostering diversity on campuses, and,...

farmworker citrus
The Florida Legislature passed a bill that could clear the way for farmworker housing

Florida’s agriculture industry hopes the bill to preempt local regulations...

Florida Wildlife Corridor
A Florida appeals court rejects calls for a rehearing in a legal battle over conservation funding

There will be no rehearing after a Florida appeals court...

Reconciliation Resolution, Energy Omnibus Bill

Sister Connie Burton and the Sunday Forum/Fourth Estate crew Tampa...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
WMNF News surveyed 1,963 likely Florida November 2024 general election voters from March 11-13, 2024. Among the things we found is that former President Donald Trump leads incumbent President Joe Biden in Florida, but by a smaller margin than some other polls. #news #wmnf #communityradio OUR TROPICAL HEATWAVE GET TO KNOW THE BAND SERIES CONTINUES with the incredible @Eddie9v “Playing all over the South since he was 15, Eddie 9V is known for his proud allegiance to back-to-basics blues, but on “Beg Borrow and Steal,” he turns his guitar and voice to gut-bucket soul, the kind that is not really made anymore, and his passion is so palpable it makes the music bristle with discovery. Rich organ and bright horn flares flesh out the old-school track, which sounds quite deliberately like it could have been rcorded 50 years ago at Muscle Shoals or Hi Records.” CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #wmnfevents #thw24 #Livemusic 🎵 Get ready for the ultimate music haul! The WMNF Record and CD Sale is back on March 23rd, and we had to share a retro #tbt of a previous sale back in 2019! 💿 Score amazing deals on CDs, LPs, and more from WMNF! 🙌 Don't miss out! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR INFO! #WMNFRecordSale #MusicHaul #VinylFrenzy 🎶 The The Dollyrots are no stranger to success. The band has hit the billboard heat seekers & independent albums charts. Multiple times they’ve been featured in movies and TV shows and they shared stages with some of punk and rock's biggest names! Their 2004 debut was released by legendary punk label Lookout, while the next two came out through Joan Jet's, Blackheart records. Long a staple in rotation on SiriusXM’s little Stephens underground garage the bands, consistent output, perked up the ears of wicked Cool founder Steve Van Zandt who says their songwriting has reached a consistent level of greatness! Rock out to the Dollyrots at this year's Tropical Heatwave on May 4th! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Livemusic #thw24 #wmnfevents 🎶🎵 MUSIC LOVERS UNITE! 🙌🏼 Don't miss the EPIC WMNF Record & CD Sale on March 23rd! 💿🎶 From 11am-4pm, indulge in a HUGE selection of CDs, LPs, and more at bargain prices! 💸 Come join the fun at 88.5FM Studios! 🎉 #WMNFRecordSale #VinylLove 🎧🎶 CLICK FOR INFO ==> https://link.wmnf.org/Record-CDSaleDay
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Monday
Player position: