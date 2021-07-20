In emergency meeting, Hillsborough School Board overturns its decision not to renew charter school contracts

Share this:

In an emergency meeting Tuesday morning, the Hillsborough School Board reversed its decision and renewed contracts with several charter schools it had previously said did not deserve to be renewed.

The re-vote came after legal pressure from the State of Florida.

Before the vote, WMNF spoke with School Board member Jessica Vaughn, the only member to vote against the charter school renewals both times.

You can hear the full interview here.

Also on the show was audio from a candidate forum with St. Petersburg City Council District 8 candidates: Jeff Danner, Richie Floyd, Dane Kuplicki and Jamie Mayo.

The forum was hosted by the League of Women Voters of the St. Petersburg Area and the Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions, (“ISPS”) at St. Petersburg College.