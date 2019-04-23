Home Energy Conservation on the Sustainable Living Program

Share this:

On Monday’s Sustainable Living Program we started out talking with the marketing staff for a net zero energy Smart Home community in Manatee County. They only have one model home open, which has solar power and is LEED Platinum Certified. The community plan includes common areas and an electric ferry; but apparently is going to have normal septic systems. Also, we couldn’t get the price per square foot of these so-called ‘adorable homes’ from our guests. We did get some negative comments about this first segment.

Next up we had two guests with Tampa Electric Company and one with Duke Energy about their Free Energy Audit Program. David Klee is one of TECO’s Energy Auditors and shared his experiences, and how to save energy on the biggest energy demands of our homes. Also, we talked about the vouchers and other free stuff TECO and Duke provide for their customers.

We received only one call about the audits, then the rest were about TECO’s plans to build a natural gas power plant to replace one of their dirtiest coal burning power plants. Tanja and I agree with the issues brought up by listeners, but our guests were just employees and not on the corporate board of Duke or TECO. Also, we feel there was some good information about energy conservation that our listeners may have missed. These are for-profit companies that operate for the profits of their shareholders and this is just normal business for corporations.

Something not mentioned was what these power companies do provide and the lights were on in our studio at WMNF. Thanks!

Sweetwater Organic Farm in West Tampa has reopened and is having its annual Pesto Festo on April 27 and their market will be open on Sundays through May. I announced the date wrong for the Kommunity Event on the show and in postings; it’s not this Sunday, but June 29th.

