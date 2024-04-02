Donate Now!
Home Gardening in Florida with David Scanlon (Practical Plants FL)

Posted on by Grace Benke
On Monday April 1st, 2024, David Scanlon of Practical Plants FL, joined the hosts of the Sustainable Living Show to discuss home gardening in Florida. Currently residing in Central Florida, David has been seriously gardening since 2007 and is known for his experimentation with a variety of edibles from around the world. He began using social media as a way to document his seed experiments for personal records but now shares it with the public as a way to educate about new and unique varieties of plants. Practical Plants Florida is his nursery specializing in “rare fruit trees, perennial vegetables, native plants, food forest support species and…. other practical plants.”

Topics discussed:

Botany and how it can help you understand which plant families can work in your climate

Rare and unique edibles

Sharing plants, seeds & gardening information as a way to build community

Organic and natural pest control and beneficial insects

Fertilizing

and more!

*Watch the recording of todays show on zoom here* (passcode: 6cFXu!7l)

Find out more about David and his nursery at his website Practical Plants FL, email him at [email protected] or check out his social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

If you love what you hear on Sustainable Living, tune in every Monday to WMNF 88.5fm at 11am for more, or listen to archived episodes here. If you want to show your love with a monetary donation, find our donations page  and choose Sustainable Living from the drop down menu.

