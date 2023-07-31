House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa) will be challenged by Lisette Bonano

Share this:

House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, has drawn a challenger as she runs for re-election in 2024.

Tampa Republican Lisette Bonano opened a campaign account last week to challenge Driskell in Hillsborough County’s House District 67, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Driskell had raised $42,255 for her campaign account as of June 30, a finance report shows.

Also last week, Oviedo Democrat Nate Douglas opened an account to try to unseat Rep. Susan Plasencia, R-Orlando, in House District 37 in Orange and Seminole counties.

Plasencia had raised $20,548 for her campaign account as of June 30.

In addition, Daytona Beach Democrat John Clifford Navarra opened an account to try to succeed term-limited Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, in Volusia County’s House District 28.

Also in the race is Ormond Beach Republican Bill Partington.

