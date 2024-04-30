Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Housing summit experts: zoning must change to ease Florida housing crisis

Posted on by Tom Scherberger
Share
Jeff Brandes and Scott MacDonald
Jeff Brandes and Scott MacDonald discuss Florida's housing crisis

One of the biggest culprits in Florida’s ongoing housing affordability crisis is zoning, said three experts who will gather at USF St. Petersburg Wednesday to discuss ways to increase housing stock and lower costs.

Former state Sen. Jeff Brandes organized the Florida Housing Summit through a think tank he started called The Florida Policy Project. He discussed the summit’s goals on WMNF WaveMakers with Janet & Tom, joined by Scott Macdonald, a partner in Blue Sky Communities in Tampa, which has built thousands of affordable apartments in Florida.

Nolan Gray, the research director for California YIMBY (Yes in My Backyard), will also be a part of the summit. He said restrictive zoning encourages low-density, single-family housing over higher density multi-family housing. The basic problem, all three guests agreed, is supply and demand.

Simply put: not enough housing is being built for the thousands of people moving into the Tampa Bay area, driving prices out of reach for most people.

One simple fix, called accessory dwelling units, would allow more housing in the backyards of single-family homes, Brandes said. They are common in the Old Northeast neighborhood of St. Petersburg but forbidden in most cities. Another solution is to decrease the amount of parking required for new development to lower the cost of construction.

Brandes said it will take public education to change public opinion to embraces such changes. People are afraid of change but many of the solutions would enhance neighborhoods, he said.

Hear the entire conversation by clicking the link below, going to the WaveMakers archives or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.

 

 

 

Tags
,

You may also like

traffic
Tampa and St. Petersburg’s Clean Energy Challenges: Insights from the 2024 Scorecard

The Hillsborough County School Board has approved putting the question...

kids
New report sheds light on designated funds not going to Florida foster kids

Listen: A new report shows that Florida’s children in foster...

The Scoop color logo
The Scoop: Tues. April 30th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Discussion by college leaders about fostering diversity on campuses, and,...

Florida redistricting
Florida defends its Congressional map

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration urged the state Supreme Court to...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🚨SPECIAL INTERVIEW ALERT! 🚨Today on the the LuLu's Tuesday Traffic Jam at around 4pm tune in for special guest The Dollyrots! Don't miss this special pre-Heatwave interview for a sneak peek at this amazing band before this weekend's show! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #Music #wmnf #communityradio TICKET LINK UNDER EVENTS IN LINKTREE! 🎉Congrats to our amazing🌟 News and Public Affairs team for being finalists at FABJ in Orlando this past Saturday!💼🏆 We appreciate them & are immensely proud of their progress as they bring you the most current & crucial topics every day!📰🌐 Show them some love in the comments section below! ❤️👇 CLICK FOR THE SCOOP ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFNEWS PUBLIC AFFAIRS - FINALIST: 🌴🔥Tropical Heatwave is coming up this weekend!!! 🎉🎉 There's still time to snag your 🎫 tickets! Quick, comment your favorite band's name below! 👇🎸🥁 🤩💃 CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! 🎟️ #THW24 #wmnf TODAY ON WMNF’s Live Music Showcase the amazing @beach_terror 🔥🔥🔥 Don’t miss this Psychedelic Rock and Roll band based in St. Pete, Fl! Watch live on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! #Music #wmnf #communityradio Heatwave Season is in full swing 🔥, and it’s time for another classic #Throwback! Who remembers this vintage poster? Show your love for the Tropical Heatwave Festival 🏝️ so we can keep this tradition alive for years to come! 🎉 Get your tickets to this years event before they sell out! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE! #thw24
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Freak Show
Player position: