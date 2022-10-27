How to safely get rid of your unwanted prescription drugs

Share this:

If you have old or unneeded prescription drugs in your house you want to get rid of safely and legally, you have lots of options this weekend.

According to a news release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, there is an Operation Medicine Cabinet event scheduled for Saturday, October 29, 2022, between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at the following locations:

North Pinellas Operation Medicine Cabinet locations

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office – North District Station, 2496 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin, 34698

Countryside Mall (Southwest Corner) (Clearwater PD), 27001 US Highway 19 North, Clearwater, 33761

Tarpon Springs Police Department, 444 South Huey Avenue, Tarpon Springs

Mid-Pinellas Operation Medicine Cabinet locations

Largo Police Department, 201 Highland Avenue North, Largo 33770

Walgreens, 103 Indian Rocks Road, Belleair Bluffs

Walgreens, 2295 East Bay Drive, Largo

Walgreens, 10697 Ulmerton Road, Largo

Largo Medical Center, 201 14th Street Southwest, Largo

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, 10750 Ulmerton Road, Largo

Walmart, 8001 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park

South Pinellas Operation Medicine Cabinet locations

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, 501 6th Avenue South, St. Petersburg

Kenneth City Police Department, 4600 58th Street North, Kenneth City

HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, 1501 Pasadena Avenue South, South Pasadena

HCA Florida Northside Hospital, 6000 49th Street, St. Petersburg

Details provided by Pinellas Sheriff’s Office

Citizens are invited to stop by any one of the fourteen listed locations during the designated times to drop off their unused and expired prescription medications for safe collection and disposal – no questions asked. Participating agencies have partnered with local Walgreens stores to offer additional locations for drop-off. Operation Medicine Cabinet is designed to educate the public and raise awareness about the problem of prescription drugs abuse. The crisis has reached epidemic proportions, with prescription drugs as the number one abused drug in the United States, surpassing all other illicit drugs. Please be aware that no bio-hazards or needles will be accepted and that the program is intended for private citizens of Pinellas County and not for commercial use. As a reminder, drop off sites are in the parking lot area or lobby of each location. Residents should look for a law enforcement presence at each of the selected drop-off sites. For further information, please contact the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at 727-582-2222.

Participating organizations

Other participating law enforcement agencies include Largo Police Department, Kenneth City Police Department, Pinellas Park Police Department, St. Petersburg Police Department, Clearwater Police Department and Tarpon Springs Police Department.

Non-police partners include Live Free! Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition of Pinellas County and Operation Par, Inc.