Human Rights in Russia Through the Lens of Gender Politics

This afternoon at the Marshall Center on the USF Tampa campus two scholars will be discussing gender issues in Russia and Turkey. Our guests are Valerie Sperling and Lisa Sundstrom will discuss their new book

COURTING GENDER JUSTICE: RUSSIA, TURKEY, AND THE EUROPEAN COURT OF HUMAN RIGHTS

Date/Time: THURSDAY JANUARY 30, 2020

12:30 P.M. – 1:45 P.M.THIS EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE

Their book explores the obstacles that confront Russian and Turkish citizens, activists, and lawyers who try to bring gender discrimination cases to court. Based on interviews with human rights and feminist activists and lawyers in Russia and Turkey, their work grounds the law in the personal experiences of individuals fighting to defend their rights.

Valerie is also the co-author of several books that talk about the intersection of sex and politics- more on that in a moment.

Sperling previously wrote SEX POLITICS AND PUTIN and her newest book: TRUMPING POLITICS AS USUAL (Oxford)- which she co-wrote with Robert Boatwright.