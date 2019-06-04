Hurricane Preparedness in Florida and Child Care: Who Should Have Control, Parents Or The State?

Share this:

Radioactivity with Rob Lorei

Listen Here:

Choose 06/04/19 in the drop down menu

Intro:

Good morning, welcome to Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei.

Coming up—We’ll get prepared for the hurricane season that just got underway on Saturday.

And later—in the battle over the proper medical treatment for children—who should have more control—parents, the state or the medical community. We’ll look at that topic in the second part of the show.

But first—Yesterday our conversation touched on the issues of arming teachers and efforts around the country to outlaw abortion. Here’s what three listeners had to say (recording).

The 2019 Hurricane season began last Saturday. The season continues to November 1st. Here to talk about hurricane preparation are three guests.

Sarah Vitale Senior Planner at the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council— the agency that publishes the local hurricane guides. She will be coming to the studio with Sean Sullivan, the executive director of the council.

http://www.tbrpc.org/tampa-bay-hurricane-and-disaster-planning-guide/

And

Marcus Martin, Division Director at Hillsborough County Emergency Preparedness and Recovery.

………………………………………………………………………………………

Next – a three year old boy has been taken away from his parents—after his parents failed to bring him to scheduled chemotherapy appointments. The parents have taken the child to chemo therapy—but they now want to also try other options. A few weeks ago they were apprehended in Kentucky and returned to the Tampa area.

Our guests are Joshua McAdams and Taylor Bland-Ball. They are the parents of three year old Noah Mcadams.