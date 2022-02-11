I ❤️ WMNF Fund Drive: Show Your LOVE for WMNF!

Share this:

Return to Seven-Day Drive Starts on Valentine’s Day

WMNF’s February Pledge Drive has a few twists this year! The “I ❤️ WMNF Drive” starts on Valentine’s Day, Monday, February 14th, when you can really show how much you love us as much as we do you. This is also our first seven-day drive in two years! We have navigated these rippling waters and found a way to bring staff and volunteers together for one week while keeping safety in mind. We always have you as a priority broadcasting independent music and news every single day.

The “I ❤️ WMNF Drive” goes through the early hours of February 21st, meaning every show has a goal to get us to $200,000 in one week. If you have already given, thank you so much! If not, please donate early here to give us a head start.

I ❤️ WMNF T-Shirts As always, we have premium items for those who give. For a contribution of $88.50 or less than $10 a month you can support WMNF and show your love all around town with one of out I ❤️ WMNF T-Shirts. Stay tuned for more exciting gifts including concert tickets to be announced during the drive.

Join The Circle of Friends We urge you to join as a WMNF Circle of Friends member! For as low as $5 a month, you can support WMNF on an ongoing basis. It’s as easy as and more affordable than a streaming subscription, and you can always find something you love on-demand here on wmnf.org or the WMNF App.

Show your ❤️ Today

Please be our early Valentine! Donate today here on wmnf.org – or if you don’t feel comfortable giving online, call WMNF Membership Coordinator Ian DeBarry at 813-865-8264.