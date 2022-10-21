Here’s all the information you need for how to vote in Florida’s 2022 elections

Share this:

Here is information compiled by the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office for the 2022 elections in Tampa Bay area counties.

There’s general information for everyone as well as county-by-county information.

The Hillsborough SOE reminds us that “voters may only vote in the county in which they reside, and that counties in Florida hold Early Voting for different periods of time depending on what works best in each county.”

The deadline to register to vote in the 2022 general election was October 11, 2022.

There are three ways to vote

1. Vote By Mail

Contact your Supervisor of Elections Office no later than October 29th (but preferably sooner!) to request that a ballot be mailed to you, or you may pick up a mail ballot at an elections office in your county. Mail ballots must be received by your Supervisor of Elections no later than 7:00 p.m. November 8.

What to Know about Vote By Mail

— Don’t forget to sign your Vote By Mail envelope before returning it.

— Make sure you have a current signature on file with your Supervisor of Elections Office. You can update your signature by completing a printed or online voter registration application. (An online application will add your most recent Florida Driver License or Florida ID signature to your voter

record.)

— Be consistent when signing your mail ballot return envelope. Signatures are compared to those on file with the elections office.

— You may mail your ballot back or drop it in a secure ballot intake station at your local elections offices or Early Voting sites (during Early Voting).

Check with your local elections office for more information on secure ballot intake station locations.

— If you mail the ballot back, make sure to allow plenty of time for it to be received. We recommend that you allow at least a week for your mailed ballot to reach your elections office. If your ballot isn’t in your county’s elections office by 7:00 p.m. Election Day, it will not be counted.

2. Early Voting

During Early Voting, you may vote at any Early Vote site in your county.

Dates, times and locations vary by county (see list below). Important: you must vote in the county you live in.

What to Bring to an Early Vote Site

— Current and valid photo and signature ID. Acceptable forms of identification include:

FL Driver License, FL ID Card (issued by DHSMV)

US Passport

Debit or Credit Card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement Center ID

Neighborhood Association ID

Public Assistance ID

Veteran Health ID (issued by VA)

Concealed Weapon License (issued pursuant to s. 790.06)

Government Employee ID

If you do not bring ID, you may vote a provisional ballot.

— Your sample ballot. You may mark your sample ballot and use it as a reference.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY EARLY VOTING: October 24 – November 6, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Locations:

Apollo Beach Community Center

Bloomingdale Regional Public Library

Bruton Memorial Library

C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library

Fred B. Karl County Center

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Public Library

Keystone Recreation Center

Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library

New Tampa Regional Library

North Tampa Branch Library

Northdale Recreation Center

Northwest Regional Office

Port Tampa Community Center

Providence West Community Center

Riverview Branch Library

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center

Robert W Saunders, Sr. Public Library

Southeast Regional Office

SouthShore Regional Library

SouthShore Regional Service Center

Temple Terrace Public Library

Town N Country Regional Public Library

University Area Community Center

USF Family Center (MHF-Activities Room)

West Tampa Branch Library

PINELLAS COUNTY EARLY VOTING: October 24 – November 6, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Locations:

Countryside Recreation Center

Gulfport Neighborhood Center

J.W. Cate Recreation Center

Supervisor of Elections Office – Election Service Center in Largo

Supervisor of Elections Office – County Building in St. Petersburg

Supervisor of Elections Office – Pinellas County Courthouse in Clearwater (voter parking spots will be designated in courthouse parking lots)

The Centre of Palm Harbor

PASCO COUNTY EARLY VOTING: October 26 – November 5, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Locations:

East Pasco Government Center

Alice Hall Community Center

New River Library

Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus

Land O Lakes Recreation Complex

Pasco County Utilities Admin Building

Odessa Community Center

J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex

Regency Park Library

West Pasco Government Center

Hudson Library

Wesley Chapel District Park

POLK COUNTY EARLY VOTING: October 24 – November 5, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Locations:

Polk Street Community Center

Polk County Sheriffs Northeast District Office

Haines City Library

Polk County Govt. Center in Lakeland

Simpson Park Community Center

Lake Wales Tourist Club

Mulberry Civic Center

Poinciana Community Fitness Center

Gil Jones NE Polk County Govt. Center

SUMTER COUNTY EARLY VOTING: October 25 – November 5, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Locations:

Laurel Manor Recreation

Allamanda Recreation Center

Rohan Recreation Center

Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center

Bushnell Annex

The Villages Sumter County Service Center

Everglades Recreation Center

HERNANDO COUNTY EARLY VOTING: October 26 – November 5, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Locations:

South Brooksville Community Center

Spring Hill Branch Library

Supervisor of Elections Branch Office/Forest Oaks Government Center

East Hernando Library

Hernando County Utilities Bldg./Community Room

MANATEE COUNTY EARLY VOTING: October 24 – November 6, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Locations:

Supervisor of Elections Office

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall

Palmetto Library

Rocky Bluff Library

Manatee County Utilities Administrative Offices

CITRUS COUNTY EARLY VOTING: October 28 – November 5, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Locations:

Central Ridge Library

Central Ridge Community Center

Crystal River Elections Office

Homosassa Public Library

Inverness City Hall

3. Election Day: November 8, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Florida law states that on Election Day you may only vote in the polling place assigned to your current residence address. You are encouraged to update your address prior to Election Day to avoid delays at your polling place. If you don’t know where your polling place is, call your Supervisor of Elections or check their website.

What to Bring on Election Day

— Current and valid photo and signature ID. Acceptable forms of identification include: FL Driver License, FL ID Card (issued by DHSMV), US Passport, Debit or Credit Card, Military ID, Student ID, Retirement Center ID, Neighborhood Association ID, Public Assistance ID, Veteran Health ID (issued by VA), Concealed Weapon License (issued pursuant to s. 790.06), Government Employee ID. If you do not bring ID, you may vote a provisional ballot.

— Your sample ballot. You may mark your sample ballot and use it as a reference.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections VoteHillsborough.gov (813) 744-5900 Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center, 2514 N. Falkenburg Rd., Tampa, Florida 33619 Fred B. Karl County Center, 601 E. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa, Florida 33602 Southeast Regional Office, 10020 South U.S. Hwy. 301, Riverview, FL 33578 Northwest Regional Office, 4575 Gunn Hwy., Tampa, FL 33624 Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Vimeo: HillsboroughSOE

Julie Marcus, Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections VotePinellas.gov (727) 464-VOTE (8683) email: [email protected] Election Service Center, 13001 Starkey Rd., Starkey Lakes Corporate Center, Largo, FL 33773 County Courthouse, 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater, FL 33756 County Building, 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Facebook: PinellasCountySOE Twitter and Instagram: @VotePinellas

Brian E. Corley, Pasco County Supervisor of Elections PascoVotes.gov (352) 521-4302 or 1 (800) 851-8754 East Pasco Government Center, 14236 6th St., Suite 200, Dade City, FL 33523 West Pasco Government Center, 8731 Citizens Dr., Suite 110, New Port Richey, FL 34654 Central Pasco Professional Center, 4111 Land O’Lakes Blvd., Suite 105, Land O’Lakes, FL 34639 Para assistencia en espaol llame al (833) 828-3224

Lori Edwards, Polk County Supervisor of Elections

PolkElections.gov (863) 534-5888

Headquarters, 250 S. Broadway Ave., Bartow, FL 33830 Operations Center, 70 Florida Citrus Blvd., Winter Haven, FL 33880

Facebook: PolkElections Twitter: @PolkElections1 Instagram:@polkelections

William “Bill” Keen, Sumter County Supervisor of Elections elections.sumtercountyfl.gov (352) 569-1540 Main office, 7375 Powell Road, Suite 125, Wildwood, FL 34785 Bushnell Annex Office, 316 E. Anderson Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513

Shirley Anderson, Hernando County Supervisor of Elections HernandoVotes.com (352) 754-4125

16264 Spring Hill Dr. Brooksville, FL 34604

7443 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34606 Facebook, YouTube and Twitter: HernandoVotes

Michael S. Bennett, Manatee County Supervisor of Elections VoteManatee.gov (941) 741-3823

600 301 Blvd. W. Suite 108, Bradenton, FL 34205

Facebook: Manatee-County-Supervisor-Of-Elections

Maureen Baird, Citrus County Supervisor of Elections www.votecitrus.gov (352) 564-7120

1500 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River, FL 34428

Facebook: Citrus County Supervisor of Elections