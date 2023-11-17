Insured losses in Florida from Hurricane Idalia hit $309.5 million

Street flooding in Gulfport, Florida from Hurricane Idalia storm surge. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (30 Aug. 2023)

Estimated insured losses from Hurricane Idalia have reached $309.5 million, while claims have topped 25,000, according to data released Thursday by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

The estimated insured losses were up from $287.8 million in late October.

In all, 25,047 claims had been filed as of Thursday, including 17,005 involving residential property.

Other types of claims include such things as auto damage.

Of the total claims, 11,543 had been closed with payments, while 7,383 had been closed without payments.

Idalia made landfall Aug. 30 in the Keaton Beach area of Taylor County before plowing across other parts of North Florida.