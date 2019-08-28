Is Chinese investment the path to revive US factories?

Acclaimed film makers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar and a team of cinematographers spent three years documenting the revival of a former auto plant just outside of Dayton, Ohio in their new film AMERICAN FACTORY.

The film, which has won numerous awards at film festivals, takes a deep dive into a post-industrial Ohio, where a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the shell of an abandoned General Motors plant and hires two thousand blue-collar Americans still recovering from the effects of the 2008 recession. Working side-by-side with experienced Chinese workers, the locals are optimistic about the future for the first time in almost a decade. But early days of hope give way to setbacks as high-tech China collides with working-class America, and issues of language, working conditions and culture lead to a clash.