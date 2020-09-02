Jill Biden talks to Pasco-Hernando State College students via video

Share this:

The wife of the Democratic nominee for president spoke to a class at Pasco-Hernando State College Wednesday.

Jill Biden teaches at a community college in Virginia. She spoke by video conference about how this year was different from the normal excitement students and teachers feel at the beginning of a school year.

Biden spoke to the introduction to a public speaking class taught by professor Dr. Davina Jones at the Wesley Chapel campus of PHSC. Campus Provost Dr. Kevin O’Farrell also addressed the audience.

According to the Associated Press, Biden’s husband — former Vice President Joe Biden — “raised $364 million for his election effort in August. That’s a record-shattering sum that will give the Democrat ample resources to compete in the final two months of the campaign. … The massive August haul speaks to the enthusiasm among Democrats to oust President Trump from office. Trump’s campaign has not yet released their fundraising figures for the month.”

