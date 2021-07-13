Ken Welch hopes for equity in the Black community with Trop site redevelopment

Share this:

Former Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch wants to ensure the Black community is honored as plans for redevelopment at the 86-acre Tropicana Field site progress.

Residents in the neighborhood razed to make way for the baseball stadium were displaced in the late 70s an early 80s to build what was originally the Suncoast Dome. The current administration, under Mayor Rick Kriseman, has developed plans for the site, but Welch wants the next Mayor to have a say in the final plan.

Speaking on The Scoop Tuesday, Welch laid out his vision for amenities that will help the city’s Black community thrive, including access to jobs and affordable housing.

Welch also weighed in on plans to ensure access to nutritious food in South St. Pete since two grocery stores shuttered over the past decade. Listen back also for a discussion on red tide, home rule and how Welch is navigating the mayoral race as its current frontrunner.

Welch was also a guest on WMNF’s interview show a week ago.

We will interview the other candidates before the primary election in August.