MLK Jr Day: Food Justice and Inequality

The continuing fight for food and economic justice is highlighted as we celebrate the birthday of the “Drum major for justice” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Hunger and homelessness speak to a deeper crisis of capitalism which may soon produce it’s first trillionaire to join the five few richest men on earth.

At an age of intense racial and class divisions the fight to protect progress is becoming paramount.

Honor to all Warriors For Justice this King Day from Community Speaks your’s truly,

Patró Mabíli