Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Lakewood Ranch Democrat Lesa Miller is running for the Florida House seat being vacated by Tommy Gregory

Posted on by Staff
Share
Florida Capitol
Aerial drone photo of the Florida State Capitol Building and museum. By felixmizioznikov via iStock for WMNF News circa 2023.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The first Democratic candidate has emerged to try to succeed Rep. Tommy Gregory, a Lakewood Ranch Republican who was chosen last month to become president of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.

Lakewood Ranch Democrat Lesa Miller opened a campaign account to run in November in Manatee County’s House District 72, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Also in the race are Republicans Bill Conerly, Rich Tatem and Alyssa Gay.

House District 68

In Hillsborough County’s House District 68, Valrico Democrat Lisa Carpus opened an account to run against McClure.

Also in the race is unaffiliated candidate Tyrell Hicks.

House District 47

Meanwhile, Democrats in recent days have opened accounts to try to unseat Rep. Paula Stark, R-St. Cloud, and Rep. Lawrence McClure, R-Dover, in November.

Kissimmee Democrat Maria Revelles became the third Democrat to file paperwork to run against Stark in House District 47, which is made up of parts of Orange and Osceola counties, according to the Division of Elections website.

The other Democrats in the race are Andrew Jeng and Anthony Nieves.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Seven months later, Sarasota stepmom of kidnapped Israeli still seeks answers

Listen: A Sarasota woman’s stepson is one of several Israelis...

Not Your Grandma’s Garden!

Marie Selby Gardens in Sarasota's CEO Jennifer Rominiecki, and their...

Police state? Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered a heightened police presence on university campuses during graduations

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered a heightened police presence on state...

migrants / immigration
Florida tangles with the feds over an immigration case

Florida and the federal government disagree on if the state...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
A roaring success: The Tropical Heatwave 2024 leaves its mark on Ybor City! Thanks to all who came out for Tropical Heatwave 24! Stay tuned for more photos, videos, and Special Thanks throughout this week! Check out the recap story on our website! #wmnfevents #Livemusic #thw24 Get to know Chuck Owen and his remarkable music on Monday's Jazz In The Night! 😊 Bob Seymour talks with the 5-time Grammy nominee about his new band, ReSurgence, as well as his 19-piece Jazz Surge and an award-winning CD with the WDR Big Band from Germany. Don't miss Chuck Owen's visit to Jazz In The Night, Tonight at 9! 🎶 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE OR 88.5 on your radio dial! #Music #communityradio #wmnf Heatwave is going strong! We go sail after midnight come hang with us! #wmnf #the24 #livemusic Today on WMNF’s Live Music Showcase! Tune in for a local Favorite Kristopher James in a Pre-Heatwave Jamterview! Watch live on Facebook at 2pm or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎵 🔥Listen ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFLISTEN #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents Experience the thrilling performance of the Gulfport Gecko Marching Band at this year's Tropical Heatwave! Last year's show was unforgettable. #ThrowbackThurday #TropicalHeatwave CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! 📷 Tracy May
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Wednesday
Player position: