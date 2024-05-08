Lakewood Ranch Democrat Lesa Miller is running for the Florida House seat being vacated by Tommy Gregory

Aerial drone photo of the Florida State Capitol Building and museum. By felixmizioznikov via iStock for WMNF News circa 2023.

The first Democratic candidate has emerged to try to succeed Rep. Tommy Gregory, a Lakewood Ranch Republican who was chosen last month to become president of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.

Lakewood Ranch Democrat Lesa Miller opened a campaign account to run in November in Manatee County’s House District 72, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Also in the race are Republicans Bill Conerly, Rich Tatem and Alyssa Gay.

House District 68

In Hillsborough County’s House District 68, Valrico Democrat Lisa Carpus opened an account to run against McClure.

Also in the race is unaffiliated candidate Tyrell Hicks.

House District 47

Meanwhile, Democrats in recent days have opened accounts to try to unseat Rep. Paula Stark, R-St. Cloud, and Rep. Lawrence McClure, R-Dover, in November.

Kissimmee Democrat Maria Revelles became the third Democrat to file paperwork to run against Stark in House District 47, which is made up of parts of Orange and Osceola counties, according to the Division of Elections website.

The other Democrats in the race are Andrew Jeng and Anthony Nieves.