Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Lawmakers approve a plan to expand the deployment of Florida National Guard members to work at prisons

Posted on by Staff
Share
prison bars
Prison bars illustration by Rawf8 via iStock for WMNF News.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

With high job vacancy rates at prisons and an increase in the number of inmates, lawmakers agreed Wednesday to transfer just over $25 million to expand the deployment of Florida National Guard members to help at correctional facilities.

The Joint Legislative Budget Commission, which is made up of House and Senate members and can make mid-year budget decisions, also approved purchasing 58 currently leased trailers that will serve as housing for members of the National Guard and family members.

“Although the recruitment and hiring of correctional officers has improved, new correctional officers must complete a 13-week training program,” Florida Department of Corrections Budget Director Lavitta Stanford told the legislative panel. “In an effort to provide relief to existing staff and reduce overtime, the utilization of the Florida National Guard members is necessary to assist facilities through June 30, 2024.”

Under the plan, $23.5 million will pay salaries for 100 additional guard members to work at prisons through June 30, the end of the fiscal year.

The guard members’ duties “exclude any direct supervision of inmates, except where such supervision occurs as a normal part of manning control stations or when required in an emergency situation pertaining to safety and security,” according to the proposal that went to lawmakers.

The proposal also called for $1.6 million to purchase “currently leased modular homes to continue housing” guard members.

The members are expected to pay $50 every other week to live in the trailers, which would eventually be taken over by correctional officers.

Following an executive order issued in September 2022 by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the state directed $30 million as 300 guard members were assigned to work in the prison system.

In an effort to address prison staffing shortages and high turnover rates, the Legislature has authorized hiring and retention bonuses for correctional officers and hiked starting salaries, but problems persist.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Thurs., December 14, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Affordable housing is top concern St. Pete residents were able...

Ybor stadium
Residents demand more affordable housing as Tampa Bay Rays and Hines Development seek public input on Gas Plant District

Residents gathered at the Coliseum to voice their excitement, and...

pronouns they them
Teachers challenge a new Florida law restricting the use of pronouns in schools

Teachers say a new Florida law restricting titles and pronouns...

medical cannabis
New licenses for medical marijuana could be coming in Florida

Florida could move forward with 22 additional licenses for medical...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
ATTENTION THEATRE LOVERS! Don't miss the last Living Mirror Playback Theater show of the year! Get your tickets now for Dec.15th's celebration of diversity & inclusivity 7-9 pm at the WMNF STUDIOS! 🎭🎉 #TheatreLove #DiversityInclusion CLICK FOR TICKETS!!! ==> https://www.wmnf.org/wmnf_events/living-mirror-playback-theater-talk-back-improv-10/ #wmnf #Events #improv #acting #diversity #inclusivity #playbacktheater #livetheatre Get ready to rock your Christmas! 🤘 Join First Call for 2 epic nights of metal and punk Christmas music! 🎸 Part 1: Dec 13th 🗓 Part 2: Dec 20th 🗓 Don't miss this unique holiday experience! 🎅 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! 🎧 #Xmas #MetalChristmas #PunkChristmas #FirstCall ⚡TODAY ON 🎵 WMNF's Live Music Showcase 🎵 Tune in at 2:06 for Taverns! This is an Indie Rock Band you don't want to miss! Check the live stream on FB! 🎉 #wmnf #communityradio #Music It's time for another WMNF RETRO THROWBACK! This Memory Features Colleen Cherry performing at the #FloridaBjorkestra back in Nov of 2017! Who remembers this show? #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday #community #Events Come rock out with #EmoNightTampa 12/9 at 9pm! 🤘 Catch 🔥 sets from Farseek, Virginity, Bad Bad Things & TV Breakupscene 🤘 FREE entry ↔️ 18+ 🤩 #TampaRocks #LiveMusic #community #Events #wmnf