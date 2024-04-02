Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Lawsuit is dismissed over Florida’s controversial 2023 law restricting public employee unions

Posted on by Staff
Share
Labor unions
Labor unions. Via nebari / iStock for WMNF News

©2024 The News Service of Florida

After police and firefighter unions said they were dropping the case, the 1st District Court of Appeal on Tuesday dismissed an appeal stemming from a controversial 2023 law that placed additional restrictions on many public employee unions.

The Florida Police Benevolent Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, the Teamsters and the Florida Professional Firefighters filed notices last month that said they were dropping the case.

While the notices did not detail reasons, the filings came after lawmakers passed a measure this year that made revisions to the 2023 law. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the measure March 22.

The 2023 law included restrictions such as preventing union dues from being deducted from public workers’ paychecks.

But it exempted unions representing law-enforcement officers, correctional officers and firefighters from the restrictions.

The public safety unions, however, challenged rules that the Florida Public Employees Relations Commission developed to carry out the law.

They said the rules would improperly apply the restrictions to bargaining units with civilian workers — such as dispatchers and 911 operators — represented by the law enforcement and firefighter unions.

This year’s bill (SB 1746) included a series of changes that said the exemptions would apply to bargaining units “the majority of whose employees eligible for representation are employed” as law-enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters, 911 workers, emergency medical technicians and paramedics.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Parasite may lead to ‘pandemic’ for sea urchins, according to new USF research

Listen: Researchers at the University of South Florida have discovered...

Navigating Pesticides and Produce with the Dirty Dozen & Clean Fifteen

This episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show, hosted on...

Matthew Lowe
Global Kratom Coalition pushes for regulation of the mood-alerting herb

The use of Kratom, an herb grown in Southeast Asia for...

laborers working in the heat
A bill that preempts local governments in Florida from making rules on wages or protecting workers from heat heads to the governor’s desk

The bill would prevent local governments from imposing requirements on...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
NEXT UP ON THE TROPICAL HEATWAVE ARTIST SERIES: Soul Purpose IV a Five piece band from Sarasota Florida – Roots, rock and reggae. Influenced by the dichotomy of living in paradise and going through hell. Their “soul purpose” cannot be satisfied through one genre. – gotonight.com CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! Feast your eyes on our Amazing Tropical Heatwave Sponsors! Coming to the Cuban Club, Ybor City on Saturday, May 4th, 2024. Tickets are on sale NOW ($40 Advanced – $50 on the day of the show) We’ll see you there! CLICK HERE==> https://link.wmnf.org/THW24 to grab your ticket as a gift for someone or YOURSELF and be sure to follow our AMAZING Sponsors tagged on this post! Doors open at 5pm, music begins at 6pm and goes up until 1am!! TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase Ajeva a funk/rock band from St. Petersburg, FL! Get ready for epic melodies and distinctive vocals that pair perfectly with their deep grooves. You don't want to miss this show! Watch live on Facebook or tune in at 88.5 on the radio dial! #communityradio #Music #wmnf Are you ready to showcase your talent and make a statement? Don’t miss out on this chance to flaunt your skills and vie for a $500 prize. 3 winning designs will be chosen and used for one of our upcoming fund drives. Let your creativity run wild and show us what you’ve got! Submit your original designs to Shari@wmnf.org by May 15, 2024. #tshirtcontest #wmnf #artist
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Tuesday
Player position: