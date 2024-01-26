Lawyer, members of Tampa citizen review board, discuss proposals that could dissolve Florida’s police oversight boards

Police officers in Tampa, Florida on Sept. 16, 2020. // Photo by Dave Decker c/o Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Companion proposals in the Florida legislature could dissolve police oversight boards across the state, including those in Tampa and St. Petersburg. One bill already cleared a senate committee this week.

Joining The Skinny on Friday, Jan. 26 from 11 a.m.-noon are Tampa attorney James Michael Shaw Jr. who is a lawyer and member of the Florida ACLU, plus two members of Tampa’s Citizen Review Board, Irene C. Guy and Devon J. Ingandela.

