Lawyer, members of Tampa citizen review board, discuss proposals that could dissolve Florida’s police oversight boards

Posted on by Ray Roa
Two police officers standing on a wet street at dusk on a cloudy day, with red lights reflecting off the ground
Police officers in Tampa, Florida on Sept. 16, 2020. // Photo by Dave Decker c/o Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Companion proposals in the Florida legislature could dissolve police oversight boards across the state, including those in Tampa and St. Petersburg. One bill already cleared a senate committee this week.

Joining The Skinny on Friday, Jan. 26 from 11 a.m.-noon are Tampa attorney James Michael Shaw Jr. who is a lawyer and member of the Florida ACLU, plus two members of Tampa’s Citizen Review Board, Irene C. Guy and Devon J. Ingandela.

We’d love to hear from listeners on this, too, so either email [email protected], call 813-239-9663 , or text 813-433-0885 to chime in.

