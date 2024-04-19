Let’s discuss whether or not the Tampa Bay Rays stadium proposal is a good deal for St. Pete

Photo via Photo via Hines Co.

In his 1931 book “The Epic Of America,” James Truslow Adams made the argument that the “American Dream” doesn’t necessarily mean people getting everything they’re entitled to earn, but taking the time to get involved and embedded in their communities.

St. Petersburg embodies that notion, thanks to an engaged citizenry that makes itself heard on issues like the pier and now a proposed $1.3 billion development that includes a new baseball stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays.

In part, a proposal in front of St. Petersburg City Council and the Pinellas County Commission asks the city and county to pitch in about $600 million towards the development, which involves a revamp of about 86-aces in downtown—much of which was acquired via eminent domain, upending the lives of Black St. Petersburg residents .

St. Petersburg City Council will hold May 9 and May 23 workshops discussing the public-private partnership, and votes in both council and the county commission are expected in the coming weeks.

It was a packed room on “The Skinny” during a loaded conversation about what should happen when it comes to the land and proposal for a new Rays stadium.

Here’s who came on the air to discuss:

Edge District resident and Sierra Club organizer Michael McGrath

Kari Mueller, a member of St. Petersburg’s Community Benefits Association Council

Lynn Waddell, former journalist now involved with the League Of Women Voters

Ron Diner, a member of No Home Run, which represents a group of committed Pinellas County citizens challenging the current Rays Hines stadium proposal.

Chris Steinocher President & CEO, St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce.