LGBTQ advocacy group issues travel advisory for Florida

This week, Equality Florida issued a travel advisory to those coming to Florida, warning of the risks posed to the health, safety, and freedom of traveling or relocating to the state.

The St. Petersburg-based group said that this comes in response to recently passed laws regarding the LGBTQ community, reproductive health care, gun safety, racial prejudice, and public education.

Immigrant rights and Black community groups such as the Florida Immigrant Coalition and NAACP have also issued similar warnings.

According to WPTV in West Palm Beach, a spokesperson for Governor DeSantis called the advisory a political stunt and said they will not waste time worrying about it.