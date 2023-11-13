Lies, Conspiracies, Apocalypticism and Political Intimidation

We are in a war on disinformation and outright lies.

The Community discussed the tendency in the U.S. to embrace apocalyptic thinking, conspiracy theories and the distrust of attempts to hold their leaders accountable. The founder and President of Public Religion Research Institute, Robert P. Johnson, deals with this in his book “The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path To a Shared American Future”.

https://www.salon.com/2023/11/06/apocalypticism-polling-expert-reveals-the-root-of-panic-among-conservative-christians/

How can the people and our leaders solve the many problems facing the country if we cannot agree on what they are?