Lime Cordiale: Harmonizing music and environmental consciousness

In the pulsating world of music, where rhythms entwine with emotions, Lime Cordiale stands out not just for their catchy tunes and energetic performances, but also for their deep-rooted commitment to environmental sustainability. Hailing from Australia, this dynamic pop-rock ensemble comprising brothers Oli and Louis Leimbach, along with James Jennings, Felix Bornholt, and Nicholas Polovineo, is rewriting the script on how musicians can make a positive impact beyond the stage.

Since their formation in 2009, Lime Cordiale has captivated audiences with their eclectic sound and infectious melodies. From their debut studio album Permanent Vacation to the acclaimed 14 Steps to a Better You, the band has continually evolved while staying true to their roots. Their music transcends boundaries, blending elements of pop, rock, and surf seamlessly, a reflection of their diverse influences.

Lime Cordiale recently graced the studios of WMNF 88.5 for the Morning Show with Cam Dilley, where they shared insights into their music, environmental initiatives, and more. This intimate interaction further underscored their commitment to engaging with fans on issues that transcend entertainment.

Our music program director, Sam Hval, enthusiastically expressed: “I’ve loved this band since right before the pandemic. Their song ‘Robbery’ pulled me in, but their personality and values made me stay. Great music AND they are about the environment just like we are at WMNF? You can’t go wrong with Lime Cordiale.”

Louis and Oli Leimbach from Lime Cordiale at the Morning Show with Cam Dilley

However, Lime Cordiale’s influence extends far beyond the realm of music. With a keen awareness of their environmental footprint, the band has embarked on a mission to integrate sustainability into every facet of their artistry. This commitment is epitomized by the creation of Largo Brewing, resulting in a unique, eco-friendly beer experience.

Louis Leimbach, speaking passionately about their environmental ethos, emphasizes the significance of Largo as more than just a beverage. It represents a fusion of Lime Cordiale’s surf-rock energy and their dedication to minimizing environmental harm. Brewed to be carbon neutral, Largo is a testament to the band’s belief that positive change can be achieved through collective action.

Their dedication to sustainability isn’t confined to brewing beer. Lime Cordiale actively seeks solutions to reduce their carbon footprint, especially considering the demands of touring. As musicians who traverse the globe, they recognize the importance of adopting eco-conscious practices to mitigate their impact on the planet.

Lime Cordiale will take the stage at Crowbar in Ybor City, Tampa, marking their first-ever performance in Florida. As they unleash their electrifying melodies and infectious energy, they also carry with them a message of environmental stewardship. Through their music and actions, Lime Cordiale encourages us to embrace sustainability not as an obligation, but as a harmonious partnership with the planet we call home.