Listen to the WMNF News morning headlines for Friday, Aug 5

Among the morning headline news stories on Friday, August 5, 2022, WMNF brought you news about:

  • Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren responds to his suspension by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
  • An AP investigation has uncovered abuse-reporting failures in the Mormon Church
  • The Democratic Party is considering kicking Iowa out of its spot in leading off the presidential nominating process
  • A long-lost painting by the British graffiti artist Banksy has resurfaced in Israel under controversial circumstances
  • New York state health officials have issued a more urgent call for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio
  • It was a brutal and emotional end yesterday to the prosecution’s case against the confessed Parkland shooter

Listen to the 8:30 a.m. headlines here:

Listen to the 7:30 a.m. headlines here:

Listen to the 6:30 a.m. headlines here: