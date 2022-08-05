Listen to the WMNF News morning headlines for Friday, Aug 5

Among the morning headline news stories on Friday, August 5, 2022, WMNF brought you news about:
- Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren responds to his suspension by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
- An AP investigation has uncovered abuse-reporting failures in the Mormon Church
- The Democratic Party is considering kicking Iowa out of its spot in leading off the presidential nominating process
- A long-lost painting by the British graffiti artist Banksy has resurfaced in Israel under controversial circumstances
- New York state health officials have issued a more urgent call for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio
- It was a brutal and emotional end yesterday to the prosecution’s case against the confessed Parkland shooter