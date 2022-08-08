Listen to the WMNF News afternoon headlines for Monday, Aug 8

Among the afternoon headline news stories on Monday, August 8, 2022, WMNF brought you news about:
- The three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery are sentenced for violating his civil rights
- Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
- A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office corporal was arrested on domestic battery and witness tampering charges
- Update on the fire at the Cuba oil tank facility
- Early in-person voting begins in some Florida counties
- Newly appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez reverses a decision by Andrew Warren