Listen to the WMNF News afternoon headlines for Monday, Aug 8

Among the afternoon headline news stories on Monday, August 8, 2022, WMNF brought you news about:

  • The three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery are sentenced for violating his civil rights
  • Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
  • A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office corporal was arrested on domestic battery and witness tampering charges
  • Update on the fire at the Cuba oil tank facility
  • Early in-person voting begins in some Florida counties
  • Newly appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez reverses a decision by Andrew Warren

Listen to the 5:30 p.m. headlines here:

Listen to the 4:30 p.m. headlines here:

Listen to the 3:30 p.m. headlines here: