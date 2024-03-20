Liz Dahan joins other Democrats who are running to unseat U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

Anna Paulina Luna speaking with attendees at the 2022 Student Action Summit at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida. // Photo by Gage Skidmore

Democrat Liz Dahan launched a campaign Wednesday to try to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna in a Pinellas County district.

In a news release, Dahan, a Clearwater resident, pointed to her experience, which has included such things as working as a special assistant to the U.S. Senate Democratic leader and as a partner at the Brunswick advisory firm.

“Pinellas County is at a development crossroads,” Dahan said in a prepared statement. “We have critical needs in transportation and infrastructure, affordable housing, environmental mitigation and the urgent fight against climate change. I will hit the ground running and have the relationships to ensure we bring your tax dollars back to our district as investments in our future.”

Luna was first elected in 2022 in Congressional District 13.

Other candidates in the race include Democrats Whitney Fox, Mark Weinkrantz and John Liccione.