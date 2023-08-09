Local Girl Scout donates books for literacy

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/NEWS_GirlScoutWr.mp3 https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/NEWS_GirlScoutWr.mp3

According to the National Literacy Directory, 1 in 6 adults in the U.S. lack basic reading skills. A local Girl Scout is trying to help improve literacy.

Elaine Feaster is a part of the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida. Feaster designed an online literacy resource portal that has reading resources for adults and children.

“In order for a child to really understand school and just going on making a better future for themselves they need to have the fundamentals of literacy and learning how to read because once they figure out how to read, then they can learn how to do anything they want.”

There could be consequences for children who aren’t able to read properly.

“The implications of not being able to read well is dropping out of school, misbehavior, and unemployment. The majority of youth in juvenile detention and even adults in prison, are functionally illiterate.”

In addition, Elaine collected and donated thousands of books to at-risk students as well as communities. In each of the books, she stamped the phrase “Read. Share. Repeat.” to inspire others to share these books.

“It is really important that these children at a young age are able to have the fundamentals of learning how to read and literacy skills.”