Local leaders talk Tampa Pride, Dozier school payments, and more

Tampa Pride 2021 | David Rañon

While Tampa Pride’s roots go all the way back to the early-’80s when Pride was a 20-person picnic on a lawn at the University of South Florida, its parade—which runs down Seventh Avenue in Ybor City—marks its 10th anniversary on Saturday.

Tamp City Council issued a commendation for Pride. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, the Southeast’s first openly gay mayor, issued a proclamation.

Carrie West, the president of Tampa Pride, told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that for the last nine years, Hillsborough’s Board of County Commissioners has presented a Pride commendation inside the board chambers—but not this year.

Three Republicans did not sign the commendation, and we talked with Peter Horstman who is the treasurer of the Hillsborough County LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus. He also serves as finance chair of the steering committee, and is chair of the campaign committee that recommends the endorsement of candidates that support the LGBTQ+ community.

Horstman discussed how elections lead to events like the failure to issue a full commendation for Tampa Pride, and the approach Democrats might need to take in upcoming elections.

On the second half of the show, Florida Sen. Darryl Rouson spoke about payments for survivors of Dozier school, the state’s last legislative session, how he gets things done in Tallahassee and more.

