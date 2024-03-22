Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

A malpractice case against Manatee Memorial Hospital gets a go-ahead

Posted on by Staff
Share
medical worker
Medical worker. By gorodenkoff via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

An appeals court Friday revived a medical malpractice lawsuit filed by a man who alleged he suffered hip fractures while unconscious in a Manatee County hospital after a drug overdose.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal overturned a circuit judge’s decision to grant summary judgment to Manatee Memorial Hospital in the lawsuit filed by Michael Barber.

Barber was taken to the hospital in 2017 by emergency medical technicians and ended up being sedated, according to Friday’s ruling.

Days later, after regaining consciousness, he complained of pain and was diagnosed with hip fractures.

“Barber underwent surgery at Manatee Memorial to repair his hip fractures, but no hospital personnel ever explained to him how his hips were injured,” Friday’s ruling said.

Barber filed a malpractice lawsuit, but a circuit judge ruled he had not provided evidence that the fractures were a result of the hospital’s negligence.

The appeals court, however, agreed with Barber that he should have been able to argue what is known as a “res ipsa loquitur” theory of negligence — with the Latin phrase meaning “the thing speaks for itself.”

The panel pointed, for example, to evidence that Barber was not injured before going to the hospital.

“In the … case, expert testimony established that Barber’s injuries are not the type that result from lying unconscious in an ICU (intensive care unit) bed recovering from a drug overdose,” said the 19-page ruling, written by Chief Judge Daniel Sleet and joined by Judges Susan Rothstein-Youakim and Suzanne Labrit. “Put another way, he presented sufficient evidence for a jury to reasonably conclude that under the circumstances, injuries like his would not occur absent negligence.”

The ruling sent the case back to circuit court.

Tags
,

You may also like

St. Petersburg announces $3 million to help renters pay utility bills

Listen: A new program may bring relief for St. Petersburg...

St. Pete Pier, as seen from the Cross Bay Ferry. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News
Video: Kiteboarder is in critical condition after striking the St. Pete Pier

A man is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after...

ALS
A new way to detect ALS in patients

ALS is a crippling disease that affects the nervous system....

education classes teacher school
15 new schools in Hillsborough qualify for the After-School Meals Program

In Hillsborough County, 15 new school sites will qualify for...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
We're taking you back to an awesome Retro #TBT Ft. the amazing Vanessa Collier and the Legendary JCs from back in December 13th of 2019. Who loves this band? Show this group some love by sharing your memories below! #wmnf #music It's that time again to dive into the vibes of WMNF TROPICAL HEATWAVE and get acquainted with the bands! 🎶 Today's Feature is a local favorite Selwyn Birchwood! “Birchwood combines deep blues, blazing psychedelic rock, rump-shaking funk, and Southern soul into a singularity that’s both personal and universal. His singing, guitar and lap steel work, and songwriting are the real, high-value deal and can raise any roof in the world.” WMNF News surveyed 1,963 likely Florida November 2024 general election voters from March 11-13, 2024. Among the things we found is that former President Donald Trump leads incumbent President Joe Biden in Florida, but by a smaller margin than some other polls. #news #wmnf #communityradio OUR TROPICAL HEATWAVE GET TO KNOW THE BAND SERIES CONTINUES with the incredible @Eddie9v “Playing all over the South since he was 15, Eddie 9V is known for his proud allegiance to back-to-basics blues, but on “Beg Borrow and Steal,” he turns his guitar and voice to gut-bucket soul, the kind that is not really made anymore, and his passion is so palpable it makes the music bristle with discovery. Rich organ and bright horn flares flesh out the old-school track, which sounds quite deliberately like it could have been rcorded 50 years ago at Muscle Shoals or Hi Records.” CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #wmnfevents #thw24 #Livemusic 🎵 Get ready for the ultimate music haul! The WMNF Record and CD Sale is back on March 23rd, and we had to share a retro #tbt of a previous sale back in 2019! 💿 Score amazing deals on CDs, LPs, and more from WMNF! 🙌 Don't miss out! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR INFO! #WMNFRecordSale #MusicHaul #VinylFrenzy 🎶
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Rhythm Revival
Player position: