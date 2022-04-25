Manatee County makes strides toward reducing homelessness

Share this:

Homelessness in Manatee County

Manatee County is making major developments to ensure that people experiencing homelessness have resources.

Manatee County leaders plan to hire people for new positions to tackle the homeless crisis.

Solutions

Last Tuesday, community organizations met with the Board of County Commissioners to discuss solutions, and progress was made during the meeting.

The main challenges include a lack of affordable housing, mental health, and drug addiction resources.

According to the Bradenton Herald, local homeless assistance groups and resources haven’t always communicated about their services to the public.

This will change if commissioners add a new task force and a homeless outreach coordinator.

The last solution is to begin researching the possibility of a Florida Housing Coalition study for Manatee County.

