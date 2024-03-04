‘Margaritaville’ license plate is okayed by the Florida Legislature

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Restaurant in midtown Manhattan. By wdstock via iStock for WMNF News.

A specialty license plate to honor the late musician Jimmy Buffett and another highlighting The Villages are among a series of proposed plates heading to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Senate on Monday unanimously passed a measure (HB 403), described by Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, as the “train of license plates.”

With members of Buffett’s family in the Senate gallery, the bill would create a “Margaritaville” specialty license plate, which would benefit the SFC Charitable Foundation, Inc., also known as Singing for Change.

Buffett died Sept. 1 at age 76 of a type of skin cancer.

The bill also includes proposed plates such as “Universal Orlando Resort;” “Support General Aviation;” “Recycle Florida;” “Boating Capital of the World;” and “The Villages: May All Your Dreams Come True.”