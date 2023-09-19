Medicaid enrollment continues declining in Florida

Share this:

Enrollment in Florida’s Medicaid program dropped by more than 105,000 people in August, continuing decreases after the end of a federal public health emergency stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enrollment totaled 5,254,460 people in August, down from 5,360,069 in July, according to data posted on the state Agency for Health Care Administration website.

The totals have decreased since hitting 5,778,536 in April. During the public health emergency, the state was unable to remove people from the Medicaid rolls, which meant some beneficiaries stayed in the program while no longer meeting income-eligibility criteria.

But with the public health emergency ending this spring, the state started a process of “disenrolling” people.

Florida is one of the few states that has not expanded Medicaid eligibility.

©2023 The News Service of Florida