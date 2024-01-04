Donate Now!
Medical examiners’ personal records would be exempt under Florida bills

Posted on by Staff
Personal data public records confidential freedom of information act
By Motortion via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Senate and House members Thursday filed bills that would provide a public records exemption for personal information about medical examiners and their family members.

Sen. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville, and Rep. Lisa Dunkley, D-Sunrise, filed the bills (SB 1272 and HB 1237) for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start Tuesday.

The bills would shield from public disclosure information such as addresses, telephone numbers and dates of birth of current and former medical examiners and their spouses and children.

“The Legislature finds that the release of such personal identifying and location information poses potential security risks for and allows unwarranted intrusion into the private lives of such current or former medical examiners and their family members,” the bills said. “Public availability of such personal identifying and location information may compromise the ability of such current or former medical examiners to carry out their public duties and disrupt the operation of the medical examiners’ offices.”

