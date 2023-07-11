Meta’s new app Threads surpasses 100 million users in under a week, shaking up social media landscape

Share this:

Meta’s new app Threads reached over 100 million users in less than a week.

The new social media platform is a competitor to Twitter launched by Meta. That’s the parent company of Instagram and Facebook. David Karpf is a professor at George Washington University School of Media and Public Affairs.

“It is too early to tell if Threads is the new Twitter. It’s definitely something, but I also have my doubts.”

What makes the platform unique from Twitter is that it’s not pushing politics or hard news, according to the head of Instagram. But Karpf says that may pose a problem.

“If Meta has decided that they would like to have Twitter, but without all of the breaking news, without all of the politics? What they’re going to find is that’s when Twitter is actually at its best. Otherwise, it’s just going to be celebrities and influencers gabbing at each other, and we have Instagram for that.”

Threads is also missing key features, such as hashtags and a way to search for posts. All features that the head of Instagram says are coming.

However, CNBC reports that Twitter traffic is tanking, down 5 percent for the first two full days Threads was available.