MidPoint: FL House Rep. Michele Rayner Discusses the Election

Democratic FL House District 70 representative Michel Rayner-Goolsby has been gerrymandered into a very Democratic new District 62. She is now running against Jeremy Brown, a former Special Forces soldier and self-described Oath Keeper, who is running from the Pinellas Co. Jail while awaiting his trial on charges of illegal possession of unregistered weapons and ammunition and threats to law enforcement, and charges related to his presence at the Capitol on Jan 6th. He calls himself a “political prisoner.” It is mathematically impossible for him to win his race in this newly gerrymandered Democratic district that crosses the bay from South St. Pete in Pinellas County to the western edge of Brandon in Hillsborough County. So, Michele is not worried about being re-elected herself but she is extremely concerned about other races in this election and the genuine possibility that the Republicans will finally achieve a super-majority in the Florida legislature. If that happens, Michele sees dark days ahead for democracy in Florida.