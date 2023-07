Share this:

On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Dr. John Adams a malaria researcher from the USF College of Public Health, and Dr. Eva Bruckner, a Medical Entomology Extension Specialist at the University of Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory joined us on MidPoint to discuss everything you always wanted to know about malaria in Florida and what to do about it.

Listen to the show here, on the WMNF app, or as a WMNF MidPoint Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.