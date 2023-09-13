MidPoint: The Florida Redistricting Litigation with the League of Women Voters

Share this:

MidPoint discussed the critical legal case that recently held the DeSantis-crafted voting redistricting plan unconstitutional in Florida. The Court found DeSantis’ plan for voting districts was in violation of the 2010 Fair Districts Amendment that the voters of Florida passed and incorporated into the Florida Constitution. That case is now on appeal to the FL Supreme Court. If upheld, minority voting districts will again be protected in Florida and the election of 2024 could result in more minority representatives and/or more Democrats being elected to Congress from Florida.

We heard from Cecile M. Scoon, Esq., a civil rights attorney from Bay County, Florida who currently serves as the Co-President of the League of Women Voters of Florida and is the first Black woman to serve in this capacity, and Teresa Potter, Pres. of the League of Women Voters of Hillsborough County. The League is a non-partisan voting advocacy organization.

You may listen to the show in its entirety here, on the WMNF app, or as a WMNF MidPoint podcast wherever you get your podcasts.