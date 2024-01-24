Donate Now!
MidPoint: We Share the Same Sky

Posted on by Shelley Reback
Rachael Cerrotti We Share the Same Sky

Rachael Cerrotti is our guest to discuss her more than a decade-long project to memorialize the refugee journey from Czechoslovakia to Denmark and Sweden of her grandmother, a Czech Holocaust survivor. Rachael’s memoir project is a podcast, a book, and it is currently an exhibit at St. Petersburg’s Florida Holocaust Museum which is also hosting an exhibit on the extraordinary rescue of the Danish Jews and their transport to Sweden in civilian fishing boats when Germany invaded Denmark. MidPoint commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Jan 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz Concentration Camp in 1945. You can find the podcast We Share the Same Sky here, and you can listen to MidPoint and our interview of Rachael Cerrotti here, or on the WMNF app, or as a WMNF MidPoint podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

We Share the Same Sky is a seven episode narrative podcast that tells the story of Rachael’s decade-long journey to retrace her grandmother’s war story. It was produced in partnership with USC Shoah Foundation and is the first-ever narrative podcast based on a Holocaust survivor’s testimony. The show was listed as one of the best podcasts of 2019 by HuffPost, as a “Show We Love” by Apple Podcasts and as “Reader’s Pick” by Vulture Magazine. The fourth episode of the series was selected as a runner-up for an audio award in the prose category from The Missouri Review. It was featured on other podcasts such as WBUR’s Kind World and Israel Story. We Share The Same Sky is now being taught in classrooms throughout the United States and abroad and pairs with companion educational resources developed by USC Shoah Foundation’s award-winning educational programs, IWitness and Echoes & Reflections.

