Misinformation threatens everything

Posted on December 23, 2024 • by mabili
David R. Kotok is an economic commentator and author of a forthcoming book, The Fed and The Flu. 

Community Speaks for December 23, 2024

https://www.thefedandtheflu.com/

He is the writer of The Kotok Report and brings his sobering analysis to our airwaves.

Post-election analysis, forward analysis on potential shocks to the U.S. and world economy and threat assessments of public health are explored.

Today, a wide-ranging discussion about monetary and fiscal issues, the independence of the Central Bank and the dangers of misinformation.

As we get closer to the end of 2024 let’s focus our attention on the economy and global conflict.

Misinformation campaigns are back, and they’ve evolved. 

These campaigns erode trust, divide our communities, and weaken democratic participation.

Where is the resistance? Going forward we highlight  efforts locally, nationwide and worldwide to resist the agents of destabilization.

Enjoy the holidays but ramp up for the resistance in 2025.

