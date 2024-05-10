Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

More details from St Pete City Council’s talk on Rays development plan

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Rendering of the Historic Gas Plant District Redevelopment // Hines, Tampa Bay Rays via SPTV 5/9/24

Listen:

Some St. Petersburg city councilmembers are pushing back against a 6.5 billion dollar proposed deal with the Tampa Bay Rays and their developer. Here’s more details from yesterday’s meeting to discuss the redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District surrounding the Rays stadium:

St. Petersburg mayor Ken Welch, City Council, and representatives from the Rays and their development partner, Hines, met at city hall to discuss the proposed agreement. The meeting, called a Committee of the Whole, was for City Council to deliberate the deal.

Welch addressed city council at the beginning of the meeting. He was raised in the predominately black Gas Plant district.

“Having lived this experience, I believe that the set of agreements that we have developed with your input and with extensive community engagement, are the key to completing this journey in a manner that is fiscally responsible, equitable, and honors the promises of jobs and inclusive economic opportunity.”

Council member Lisset Hanewicz criticized wording in the deal. She questioned why Rays’ principal owner Stu Sternberg could still be involved in the development, even if he were to sell the team.

“You’re the developer, you’re the one that comes to the table with a lot of experience. He could become the developer under this agreement. Why is he personally included?”

Council member Richie Floyd criticized a lack of engagement for a construction apprenticeship program.

“I see that there’s money directed towards apprentices, but that could mean a number of things.”

The group No Home Run protested outside of city hall. They say the Rays and Hines should pay rent to make up for potentially lost property tax dollars, split revenue with the city and county and be required to buy the land at a fairer value.

The plan was for city leaders to discuss the new stadium in another meeting this month. But, that meeting is being pushed back so city leaders will have more time to review the agreement.

 

Tags
,

You may also like

EWG
Removing PFAS from public water systems will cost billions and take time – here are ways you can filter out harmful ‘forever chemicals’ at home

In recent years, the growing number of health risks found...

Near record heat to continue across much of Florida this week

Temperatures could reach the hottest so far this year, and...

Anna Eskamani, Richie Floyd and Annabelle Tometich talk abortion, Tampa Bay Rays, and ‘The Mango Tree’

It’s a busy morning on “The Skinny” and we zoomed...

TECO power plant in Apollo Beach Florida burns coal and releases water vapor plus greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide that contribute to climate change
Florida joins a legal challenge against a new EPA rule to reduce power plant carbon pollution that is contributing to global warming

Florida and two dozen other states filed a legal challenge...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Today on @live_music_showcase @thedirtyjanes ! You don't want to miss this show! Watch live on Facebook at 2pm or 88.5 on your radio dial! #wmnf #Music #communityradio 📸 Credit: @spinstyle Revisiting a spectacular performance at the Attic on Rock Brother's stage with the fantastic @shevonneofficial 🤩🤩 #ThrowbackThurday #wmnf A roaring success: The Tropical Heatwave 2024 leaves its mark on Ybor City! Thanks to all who came out for Tropical Heatwave 24! Stay tuned for more photos, videos, and Special Thanks throughout this week! Check out the recap story on our website! #wmnfevents #Livemusic #thw24 Get to know Chuck Owen and his remarkable music on Monday's Jazz In The Night! 😊 Bob Seymour talks with the 5-time Grammy nominee about his new band, ReSurgence, as well as his 19-piece Jazz Surge and an award-winning CD with the WDR Big Band from Germany. Don't miss Chuck Owen's visit to Jazz In The Night, Tonight at 9! 🎶 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE OR 88.5 on your radio dial! #Music #communityradio #wmnf Heatwave is going strong! We go sail after midnight come hang with us! #wmnf #the24 #livemusic
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Rhythm Revival
Player position: