More health centers could improve health outcomes for African-Americans

Share this:

Health Care Problem

Greater access to health care might reverse troubling trends in health disparities. Community health centers may help reduce heart disease in African-Americans.

African-Americans have a higher risk of heart disease than other Americans and there are many factors that contribute. Black men and women ages 35 to 64 are 50 percent more likely to have high blood pressure then whites. That’s according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the American Heart Association, the most common factors of heart disease and stroke include high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes.

More locations

A cardiologist interviewed by the Miami Herald said there is often a sense of distrust in the Black community regarding the health care system because of historical areas of abuse and lack of care. The Affordable Care Act has helped more people get health insurance and establish health centers in underserved locations. Better access to physicians may improve health outcomes.

Listen here: