Signs point to more Puerto Rican voters in Florida primary election

<h4 class="widgettitle">Original Programming on HD Channels</h4><div class="a-single a-46"><a class="gofollow" data-track="NDYsMCwxLDYw" href="http://www.wmnf.org/events/nine-bullets/"><img src="https://s3.amazonaws.com/wmnf/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/9-bullets2.jpg" /></a></div></div><div id="text-19" class="widget widget_text"> <div class="textwidget"> <div class="bsd_posts_shortcode"> <h4 class="widgettitle">WMNF News and Public Affairs</h4> <div class="rpwe-block relatedposts"> <li> <a href="https://www.wmnf.org/nearly-2-million-voters-florida-primary/" class="relatedlink"> Nearly 2 million voters have cast ballots in Florida’s primary </a> <span>Aug 27, 2018</span> </li> <li> <a href="https://www.wmnf.org/former-inmate-prisoner-abuse-lowell-florida/" class="relatedlink"> Former inmate describes prisoner abuse inside Lowell in Florida </a> <span>Aug 27, 2018</span> </li> <li> <a href="https://www.wmnf.org/womens-rights-celebrated-religious-service/" class="relatedlink"> Women’s rights will be celebrated at religious service </a> <span>Aug 24, 2018</span> </li> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <!-- end #inner-content --> </div> <!-- end #content --> <footer class="footer" role="contentinfo"> <div id="inner-footer" class="wrap clearfix"> <p class="source-org copyright"> <img src="https://www.wmnf.org/wp-content/themes/bsd-theme/img/wmnflogowhite.png"><br> 1210 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd<br> Tampa, FL 33603-4417<br> <a href="tel:8132399663">813-239-9663</a> (Air Studio)<br> <a href="mailto:dj@wmnf.org">dj@wmnf.org</a> (Email the DJ)<br> <a href="sms:8134330885">813-433-0885</a> (Text the DJ)<br> <a href="tel:8132388001">813-238-8001</a> (Office)<br> </p> <nav role="navigation"> <ul id="menu-primary-nav-2" class="nav footer-nav clearfix"><li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-2399"><a href="/">Home</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-has-children menu-item-20"><a title="WMNF Shows" href="https://www.wmnf.org/programming/">Programming</a> <ul class="sub-menu"> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-98400"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/programming/">Broadcast Schedule</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-20213"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/programming/how-to-listen/">How to Listen</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-126598"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/programming/vuhaus-wmnf/">VuHaus & WMNF</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-64921"><a title="Show playlists" href="https://www.wmnf.org/programming/playlists/">Playlists</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-85369"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/programming/song-of-day/">Song of the Day</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-2523"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/programming/podcasts/">Podcasts</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-54228"><a title="Local bands and musicians" href="/musicians/">Musicians & Bands</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-127936"><a href="https://s3.amazonaws.com/wmnf/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/WMNF-pocket18-INSIDE-PRINT.pdf">WMNF 2018 Program guide</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-has-children menu-item-92983"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/streaming/">Streaming</a> <ul class="sub-menu"> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-channels menu-item-93282"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/channels/broadcast-channel/">Broadcast – Listen</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-64697"><a title="Programming schedule" href="https://www.wmnf.org/programming/">Broadcast Schedule</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-events menu-item-98174"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/events/latino-54/">Latino 54 on Soul School</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-92790"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/programming/new-sounds-left-coast-wmnf-hd2/">New Sounds of the Left Coast Schedule</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-channels menu-item-84070"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/channels/new-sounds/">New Sounds of the Left Coast – Listen</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-2521"><a title="HD3 – The Source" href="https://www.wmnf.org/programming/the-source-schedule/">The Source Schedule</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-channels menu-item-84071"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/channels/the-source/">The Source – Listen</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-channels menu-item-84069"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/channels/soul-school/">Soul School – Listen</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor current-menu-parent current-post-parent menu-item-has-children menu-item-2456"><a title="WMNF News" href="https://www.wmnf.org/category/news/">News</a> <ul class="sub-menu"> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor current-menu-parent current-post-parent menu-item-64759"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/category/news/">Latest news</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page current_page_parent menu-item-2769"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/blog/">Blog</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-2770"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/category/station-updates/">Station Updates</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-82951"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/fpren/">Weather</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-has-children menu-item-23"><a title="All Events" href="https://www.wmnf.org/wmnf-events/">Events</a> <ul class="sub-menu"> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-72948"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/wmnf-events/">WMNF Events</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-72947"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/wmnf-events/community-events/">Community Events</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-96253"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/wmnf-events/political-actions/">Political Actions</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-72946"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/wmnf-events/music-events/">Music Events</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-95476"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/wmnf-station-calendar/">WMNF Station Calendar</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-has-children menu-item-18"><a title="Support WMNF 88.5 FM – Community Conscious Radio" href="https://www.wmnf.org/support/">Support</a> <ul class="sub-menu"> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-79357"><a title="Hit the Tip Jar!" href="https://www.wmnf.org/support/donate/">Donate Now!</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-86213"><a title="Join or Increase WMNF Circle of Friends" href="/support/donate/?cof">Give Monthly</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-64537"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/support/volunteer-at-wmnf/">Volunteer at WMNF</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-110765"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/support/car-donations/">Car Donations</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-132807"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/support/wmnf-newsletter/">WMNF Newsletter</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-73380"><a href="https://www.shiftboard.com/wmnf/">Schedule a Volunteer Shift</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-73378"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/support/guest-host/">Guest Host on WMNF</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-110259"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/support/planned-giving/">Planned Giving</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-2741"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/support/wish-list/">Wish List</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-2744"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/support/underwrite-and-sponsor/">Underwrite and Sponsor</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-67570"><a title="Shop Amazon while supporting WMNF" href="/amazon">Shop Amazon</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-has-children menu-item-17"><a title="About WMNF" href="https://www.wmnf.org/about/">About</a> <ul class="sub-menu"> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-64761"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/about/">About WMNF</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-2745"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/about/board-of-directors/">Board of Directors</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-134222"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/about/board-of-directors/application-for-board-of-directors-of-wmnf-community-radio/">Application for Board of Directors of WMNF Community Radio</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-2746"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/about/staff/">Staff</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-2747"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/about/board-committees-and-meetings/">Board Committees</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-2748"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/about/public-reports/">Public Reports</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-2749"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/about/rent-our-studios/">Rent Our Studios</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-2750"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/about/contact-us/">Contact Us</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-65521"><a href="https://www.wmnf.org/about/careers/">Careers</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <div id="amazon"> <script charset="utf-8" type="text/javascript"> amzn_assoc_ad_type = "responsive_search_widget"; amzn_assoc_tracking_id = "wmnforg-20"; amzn_assoc_link_id = "AZYNMKBBEHTD3G2U"; amzn_assoc_marketplace = "amazon"; amzn_assoc_region = "US"; amzn_assoc_placement = ""; amzn_assoc_search_type = "search_widget"; amzn_assoc_width = "180"; amzn_assoc_height = "180"; amzn_assoc_default_search_category = ""; amzn_assoc_default_search_key = ""; amzn_assoc_theme = "light"; amzn_assoc_bg_color = "FFFFFF"; </script> <script src="//z-na.amazon-adsystem.com/widgets/q?ServiceVersion=20070822&Operation=GetScript&ID=OneJS&WS=1&MarketPlace=US"></script></div> <div id="wmnf-awesome-weather" style="float: left;"> <div id="awesome-weather-4174757" class="awesome-weather-wrap awecf awe_wide temp5 awe_without_stats awe-code-800 awe-desc-clear-sky" style="width: 100px; margin: 10px 20px 10px 0; color: #ffffff; "><div class="awesome-weather-header">Tampa, FL</div><div class="awesome-weather-current-temp"><strong>76<sup>°</sup></strong></div><!-- /.awesome-weather-current-temp --><div class="awesome-weather-forecast awe_days_0 awecf"></div><!-- /.awesome-weather-forecast --><div class="awesome-weather-attribution">Weather from OpenWeatherMap</div></div> <!-- /.awesome-weather-wrap --></div> <div class="fpren"> <a href="/fpren"></a> </div> </div> <!-- end #inner-footer --> <div class="site-info"><div class="infoinner"> © 2018 WMNF | <a href="https://www.wmnf.org/privacy">Privacy Policy</a> | Built by <a href="http://bigseadesign.com" target="_blank">Big Sea</a> <div class="socialfooter"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/WMNFCommunityRadio"><i class="fa fa-facebook-square" title="WMNF on Facebook"></i></a> <a href="https://twitter.com/wmnf"><i class="fa fa-twitter-square" title="WMNF on Twitter"></i></a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/wmnfnews"><i class="fa fa-youtube-square" title="WMNF News on YouTube"></i></a> <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/company/wmnf-community-radio"><i class="fa fa-linkedin-square" title="WMNF News on LinkedIn"></i></a> </div><div class="wmnf-501c3footer">WMNF is a registered 501(c)3 charitable organization - The Nathan B. Stubblefield Foundation, Inc.</div></div> </div> </footer> <!-- end footer --> </div> <!-- end #container --> <!-- all js scripts are loaded in library/bones.php --> <div id="pum-112062" class="pum pum-overlay pum-theme-112063 pum-theme-default-theme-2 popmake-overlay click_open" data-popmake="{"id":112062,"slug":"submit-an-event","theme_id":112063,"cookies":[],"triggers":[{"type":"click_open","settings":{"extra_selectors":".submit-an-event","do_default":null,"cookie":{"name":null}}}],"mobile_disabled":null,"tablet_disabled":null,"meta":{"display":{"responsive_min_width":false,"responsive_max_width":false,"position_bottom":false,"position_left":false,"position_right":false,"stackable":false,"overlay_disabled":false,"scrollable_content":false,"disable_reposition":false,"size":"medium","responsive_min_width_unit":"px","responsive_max_width_unit":"px","custom_width":"640px","custom_width_unit":false,"custom_height":"380px","custom_height_unit":false,"custom_height_auto":false,"location":"center top","position_from_trigger":false,"position_top":"100","position_fixed":false,"animation_type":"fade","animation_speed":"350","animation_origin":"center top","overlay_zindex":"1999999998","zindex":"1999999999"},"close":{"text":"","button_delay":"0","overlay_click":false,"esc_press":false,"f4_press":false},"click_open":[]}}" role="dialog" aria-hidden="true" aria-labelledby="pum_popup_title_112062"> <div id="popmake-112062" class="pum-container popmake theme-112063 pum-responsive pum-responsive-medium responsive size-medium"> <div id="pum_popup_title_112062" class="pum-title popmake-title"> Submit an Event </div> <div class="pum-content popmake-content"> <div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_5' style='display:none'><a id='gf_5' class='gform_anchor' ></a><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' target='gform_ajax_frame_5' id='gform_5' action='/more-puerto-rican-voters-florida-primary-election/#gf_5'> <input type='hidden' class='gforms-pum' value='{"closepopup":false,"closedelay":0,"openpopup":false,"openpopup_id":0}' /> <div class='gform_heading'> <span class='gform_description'></span> </div> <div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_5' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_5_12' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' ></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_5_12'><li class='gchoice_5_12_1'> <input name='input_12.1' type='checkbox' onclick='gf_apply_rules(5,[11]);' onkeypress='gf_apply_rules(5,[11]);' value='EVENT/PSA SUBMISSION GUIDELINES (click here)' id='choice_5_12_1' tabindex='1' /> <label for='choice_5_12_1' id='label_5_12_1'>EVENT/PSA SUBMISSION GUIDELINES (click here)</label> </li></ul></div></li><li id='field_5_11' class='gfield gfield_html gfield_html_formatted gfield_no_follows_desc field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><strong>Community Announcement Guidelines</strong> <strong>Submitting a written announcement:</strong> <br> Enter the information <em><strong>at least two weeks prior</strong></em> to your event for best consideration. It may take up to a week to put it online, so please be patient. If you submit the event last minute, it unfortunately may not be published. If you submit multiple events not all may be published, but we try! Information must be entered in starred fields; others are optional. There is a limit of 250 characters in the text description. Please do not use exclamation points, or type in all capital letters. Remember to fill out the fields for date, time, and venue, if appropriate for your event. <em><strong>Do not include prices, or any word related to cost, including the word 'free.' YOUR ANNOUNCEMENT MAY BE DECLINED if you include prices.</strong></em> Write as if you were addressing a single person. All input is subject to approval and we reserve the right to edit any and all submissions. Please include the proper website, phone number or email address for people who want further information. If you have a question about your submission, please write <a href="mailto:help@wmnf.org"> help@wmnf.org.</a> <br> WMNF reserves the right to publish, decline, or edit all Political Action submissions to protect our FCC & Non-Profit status. All the other guidelines for submitting an event apply to Political Actions as well. <br> If this announcement is for a concert that’s not a benefit for a nonprofit organization, you can contact Laura Taylor to find out about being included on WMNF’s Concert Calendar, on-air and on our website. We have special rates for local bands: <a href="mailto:laura@wmnf.org">laura@wmnf.org</a> or 813-238-8001 x 132. While we will post some concerts that are posted on the events page, for just a few dollars you can have your event highlighted, add a picture, and be in the concert calendar, which airs multiple times every week. <br> <strong>Community Announcement Guidelines</strong> <br> The Community Bulletin Board at WMNF is offered as a courtesy to non-profit organizations to broadcast events and fundraisers to listeners within the Tampa Bay region. For priority placement on the Community Bulletin Board, you must represent a 501(c)(3) or (4) IRS-designated organization. We will consider other arts and culture events offered free of charge to the public as space allows. <br> Sorry, WMNF does not do public service announcements for partisan political groups. <br> <strong>Record an announcement:</strong> <br> WMNF 88.5 FM invites nonprofit organizations to record a 30-second public service announcement for broadcast on 88.5. The guidelines are below. <br> The announcement must be for a registered nonprofit organization. Announcements are recorded with just voice, no music. A person from YOUR organization voices it. Since we’re non-commercial, announcements we can’t do a Call to Action for another organization. So you can’t say “come on down,” “don’t miss it,” “sign up now” or anything similar. But you can say, “You can go to (this website) for more information.” WMNF can’t announce prices, but you can direct people to a website or phone number for more information. And if it’s time-sensitive, we’d want to record that <em><strong>at six weeks </strong></em> before the date, so we have time to get things together and broadcast it for two weeks. <br> PSAs can be about what your group does and when you meet, or about a specific event you’re putting on. We’ll air one PSA at a time for each group, and the station reserves the right to refuse announcements. <br> You can email a draft of your script to <a href="mailto:nonprofitpsa@wmnf.org">nonprofitpsa@wmnf.org</a> . Once your script is ready, we’ll find a good time for you or someone from your group to come to the station and record it.</li><li id='field_5_1' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' for='input_5_1_3' >Name<span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_complex ginput_container no_prefix has_first_name no_middle_name has_last_name no_suffix gf_name_has_2 ginput_container_name gfield_trigger_change' id='input_5_1'> <span id='input_5_1_3_container' class='name_first' > <input type='text' name='input_1.3' id='input_5_1_3' value='' aria-label='First name' tabindex='3' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" /> <label for='input_5_1_3' >First</label> </span> <span id='input_5_1_6_container' class='name_last' > <input type='text' name='input_1.6' id='input_5_1_6' value='' aria-label='Last name' tabindex='5' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" /> <label for='input_5_1_6' >Last</label> </span> </div></li><li id='field_5_2' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_5_2' >Email<span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'> <input name='input_2' id='input_5_2' type='text' value='' class='medium' tabindex='7' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false"/> </div></li><li id='field_5_4' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_5_4' >Phone</label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_phone'><input name='input_4' id='input_5_4' type='text' value='' class='medium' tabindex='8' aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_5_10' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' >Nonprofit ( 501(c)(3) or (4) IRS-designated organization )?</label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_5_10'><li class='gchoice_5_10_1'> <input name='input_10.1' type='checkbox' value='Yes' id='choice_5_10_1' tabindex='9' /> <label for='choice_5_10_1' id='label_5_10_1'>Yes</label> </li></ul></div></li><li id='field_5_3' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_5_3' >Event Name<span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_3' id='input_5_3' type='text' value='' class='medium' tabindex='10' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_5_6' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_5_6' >Event Date<span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_date'> <input name='input_6' id='input_5_6' type='text' value='' class='datepicker medium mdy datepicker_no_icon' tabindex='11' /> </div> <input type='hidden' id='gforms_calendar_icon_input_5_6' class='gform_hidden' value='https://www.wmnf.org/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms/images/calendar.png'/></li><li id='field_5_5' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' for='input_5_5_1' >Time</label><div class='clear-multi'> <div class='gfield_time_hour ginput_container ginput_container_time' id='input_5_5'> <input type='text' maxlength='2' name='input_5[]' id='input_5_5_1' value='' tabindex='12' /> <i>:</i> <label for='input_5_5_1' >HH</label> </div> <div class='gfield_time_minute ginput_container ginput_container_time'> <input type='text' maxlength='2' name='input_5[]' id='input_5_5_2' value='' tabindex='13' /> <label for='input_5_5_2' >MM</label> </div> <div class='gfield_time_ampm ginput_container ginput_container_time' > <select name='input_5[]' id='input_5_5_3' tabindex='14' > <option value='am' >AM</option> <option value='pm' >PM</option> </select> </div> </div></li><li id='field_5_7' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' for='input_5_7_1' >Event Location</label> <div class='ginput_complex ginput_container has_street has_street2 has_city has_state has_zip has_country ginput_container_address gfield_trigger_change' id='input_5_7' > <span class='ginput_full address_line_1' id='input_5_7_1_container' > <input type='text' name='input_7.1' id='input_5_7_1' value='' tabindex='15' /> <label for='input_5_7_1' id='input_5_7_1_label' >Street Address</label> </span><span class='ginput_full address_line_2' id='input_5_7_2_container' > <input type='text' name='input_7.2' id='input_5_7_2' value='' tabindex='16' /> <label for='input_5_7_2' id='input_5_7_2_label' >Address Line 2</label> </span><span class='ginput_left address_city' id='input_5_7_3_container' > <input type='text' name='input_7.3' id='input_5_7_3' value='' tabindex='17' /> <label for='input_5_7_3' id='input_5_7_3_label' >City</label> </span><span class='ginput_right address_state' id='input_5_7_4_container' > <input type='text' name='input_7.4' id='input_5_7_4' value='' tabindex='19' /> <label for='input_5_7_4' id='input_5_7_4_label' >State / Province / Region</label> </span><span class='ginput_left address_zip' id='input_5_7_5_container' > <input type='text' name='input_7.5' id='input_5_7_5' value='' tabindex='20' /> <label for='input_5_7_5' id='input_5_7_5_label' >ZIP / Postal Code</label> </span><span class='ginput_right address_country' id='input_5_7_6_container' > <select name='input_7.6' id='input_5_7_6' tabindex='21' ><option value='' selected='selected'></option><option value='Afghanistan' >Afghanistan</option><option value='Albania' >Albania</option><option value='Algeria' >Algeria</option><option value='American Samoa' >American Samoa</option><option value='Andorra' >Andorra</option><option value='Angola' >Angola</option><option value='Antigua and Barbuda' >Antigua and Barbuda</option><option value='Argentina' >Argentina</option><option value='Armenia' >Armenia</option><option value='Australia' >Australia</option><option value='Austria' >Austria</option><option value='Azerbaijan' >Azerbaijan</option><option value='Bahamas' >Bahamas</option><option value='Bahrain' >Bahrain</option><option value='Bangladesh' >Bangladesh</option><option value='Barbados' >Barbados</option><option value='Belarus' >Belarus</option><option value='Belgium' >Belgium</option><option value='Belize' >Belize</option><option value='Benin' >Benin</option><option value='Bermuda' >Bermuda</option><option value='Bhutan' >Bhutan</option><option value='Bolivia' >Bolivia</option><option value='Bosnia and Herzegovina' >Bosnia and Herzegovina</option><option value='Botswana' >Botswana</option><option value='Brazil' >Brazil</option><option value='Brunei' >Brunei</option><option value='Bulgaria' >Bulgaria</option><option value='Burkina Faso' >Burkina Faso</option><option value='Burundi' >Burundi</option><option value='Cambodia' >Cambodia</option><option value='Cameroon' >Cameroon</option><option value='Canada' >Canada</option><option value='Cape Verde' >Cape Verde</option><option value='Cayman Islands' >Cayman Islands</option><option value='Central African Republic' >Central African Republic</option><option value='Chad' >Chad</option><option value='Chile' >Chile</option><option value='China' >China</option><option value='Colombia' >Colombia</option><option value='Comoros' >Comoros</option><option value='Congo, Democratic Republic of the' >Congo, Democratic Republic of the</option><option value='Congo, Republic of the' >Congo, Republic of the</option><option value='Costa Rica' >Costa Rica</option><option value='Côte d'Ivoire' >Côte d'Ivoire</option><option value='Croatia' >Croatia</option><option value='Cuba' >Cuba</option><option value='Curaçao' >Curaçao</option><option value='Cyprus' >Cyprus</option><option value='Czech Republic' >Czech Republic</option><option value='Denmark' >Denmark</option><option value='Djibouti' >Djibouti</option><option value='Dominica' >Dominica</option><option value='Dominican Republic' >Dominican Republic</option><option value='East Timor' >East Timor</option><option value='Ecuador' >Ecuador</option><option value='Egypt' >Egypt</option><option value='El Salvador' >El Salvador</option><option value='Equatorial Guinea' >Equatorial Guinea</option><option value='Eritrea' >Eritrea</option><option value='Estonia' >Estonia</option><option value='Ethiopia' >Ethiopia</option><option value='Faroe Islands' >Faroe Islands</option><option value='Fiji' >Fiji</option><option value='Finland' >Finland</option><option value='France' >France</option><option value='French Polynesia' >French Polynesia</option><option value='Gabon' >Gabon</option><option value='Gambia' >Gambia</option><option value='Georgia' >Georgia</option><option value='Germany' >Germany</option><option value='Ghana' >Ghana</option><option value='Greece' >Greece</option><option value='Greenland' >Greenland</option><option value='Grenada' >Grenada</option><option value='Guam' >Guam</option><option value='Guatemala' >Guatemala</option><option value='Guinea' >Guinea</option><option value='Guinea-Bissau' >Guinea-Bissau</option><option value='Guyana' >Guyana</option><option value='Haiti' >Haiti</option><option value='Honduras' >Honduras</option><option value='Hong Kong' >Hong Kong</option><option value='Hungary' >Hungary</option><option value='Iceland' >Iceland</option><option value='India' >India</option><option value='Indonesia' >Indonesia</option><option value='Iran' >Iran</option><option value='Iraq' >Iraq</option><option value='Ireland' >Ireland</option><option value='Israel' >Israel</option><option value='Italy' >Italy</option><option value='Jamaica' >Jamaica</option><option value='Japan' >Japan</option><option value='Jordan' >Jordan</option><option value='Kazakhstan' >Kazakhstan</option><option value='Kenya' >Kenya</option><option value='Kiribati' >Kiribati</option><option value='North Korea' >North Korea</option><option value='South Korea' >South Korea</option><option value='Kosovo' >Kosovo</option><option value='Kuwait' >Kuwait</option><option value='Kyrgyzstan' >Kyrgyzstan</option><option value='Laos' >Laos</option><option value='Latvia' >Latvia</option><option value='Lebanon' >Lebanon</option><option value='Lesotho' >Lesotho</option><option value='Liberia' >Liberia</option><option value='Libya' >Libya</option><option value='Liechtenstein' >Liechtenstein</option><option value='Lithuania' >Lithuania</option><option value='Luxembourg' >Luxembourg</option><option value='Macedonia' >Macedonia</option><option value='Madagascar' >Madagascar</option><option value='Malawi' >Malawi</option><option value='Malaysia' >Malaysia</option><option value='Maldives' >Maldives</option><option value='Mali' >Mali</option><option value='Malta' >Malta</option><option value='Marshall Islands' >Marshall Islands</option><option value='Mauritania' >Mauritania</option><option value='Mauritius' >Mauritius</option><option value='Mexico' >Mexico</option><option value='Micronesia' >Micronesia</option><option value='Moldova' >Moldova</option><option value='Monaco' >Monaco</option><option value='Mongolia' >Mongolia</option><option value='Montenegro' >Montenegro</option><option value='Morocco' >Morocco</option><option value='Mozambique' >Mozambique</option><option value='Myanmar' >Myanmar</option><option value='Namibia' >Namibia</option><option value='Nauru' >Nauru</option><option value='Nepal' >Nepal</option><option value='Netherlands' >Netherlands</option><option value='New Zealand' >New Zealand</option><option value='Nicaragua' >Nicaragua</option><option value='Niger' >Niger</option><option value='Nigeria' >Nigeria</option><option value='Northern Mariana Islands' >Northern Mariana Islands</option><option value='Norway' >Norway</option><option value='Oman' >Oman</option><option value='Pakistan' >Pakistan</option><option value='Palau' >Palau</option><option value='Palestine, State of' >Palestine, State of</option><option value='Panama' >Panama</option><option value='Papua New Guinea' >Papua New Guinea</option><option value='Paraguay' >Paraguay</option><option value='Peru' >Peru</option><option value='Philippines' >Philippines</option><option value='Poland' >Poland</option><option value='Portugal' >Portugal</option><option value='Puerto Rico' >Puerto Rico</option><option value='Qatar' >Qatar</option><option value='Romania' >Romania</option><option value='Russia' >Russia</option><option value='Rwanda' >Rwanda</option><option value='Saint Kitts and Nevis' >Saint Kitts and Nevis</option><option value='Saint Lucia' >Saint Lucia</option><option value='Saint Vincent and the Grenadines' >Saint Vincent and the Grenadines</option><option value='Samoa' >Samoa</option><option value='San Marino' >San Marino</option><option value='Sao Tome and Principe' >Sao Tome and Principe</option><option value='Saudi Arabia' >Saudi Arabia</option><option value='Senegal' >Senegal</option><option value='Serbia' >Serbia</option><option value='Seychelles' >Seychelles</option><option value='Sierra Leone' >Sierra Leone</option><option value='Singapore' >Singapore</option><option value='Sint Maarten' >Sint Maarten</option><option value='Slovakia' >Slovakia</option><option value='Slovenia' >Slovenia</option><option value='Solomon Islands' >Solomon Islands</option><option value='Somalia' >Somalia</option><option value='South Africa' >South Africa</option><option value='Spain' >Spain</option><option value='Sri Lanka' >Sri Lanka</option><option value='Sudan' >Sudan</option><option value='Sudan, South' >Sudan, South</option><option value='Suriname' >Suriname</option><option value='Swaziland' >Swaziland</option><option value='Sweden' >Sweden</option><option value='Switzerland' >Switzerland</option><option value='Syria' >Syria</option><option value='Taiwan' >Taiwan</option><option value='Tajikistan' >Tajikistan</option><option value='Tanzania' >Tanzania</option><option value='Thailand' >Thailand</option><option value='Togo' >Togo</option><option value='Tonga' >Tonga</option><option value='Trinidad and Tobago' >Trinidad and Tobago</option><option value='Tunisia' >Tunisia</option><option value='Turkey' >Turkey</option><option value='Turkmenistan' >Turkmenistan</option><option value='Tuvalu' >Tuvalu</option><option value='Uganda' >Uganda</option><option value='Ukraine' >Ukraine</option><option value='United Arab Emirates' >United Arab Emirates</option><option value='United Kingdom' >United Kingdom</option><option value='United States' >United States</option><option value='Uruguay' >Uruguay</option><option value='Uzbekistan' >Uzbekistan</option><option value='Vanuatu' >Vanuatu</option><option value='Vatican City' >Vatican City</option><option value='Venezuela' >Venezuela</option><option value='Vietnam' >Vietnam</option><option value='Virgin Islands, British' >Virgin Islands, British</option><option value='Virgin Islands, U.S.' >Virgin Islands, U.S.</option><option value='Yemen' >Yemen</option><option value='Zambia' >Zambia</option><option value='Zimbabwe' >Zimbabwe</option></select> <label for='input_5_7_6' id='input_5_7_6_label' >Country</label> </span> <div class='gf_clear gf_clear_complex'></div> </div></li><li id='field_5_9' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_5_9' >Event Description</label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_textarea'><textarea name='input_9' id='input_5_9' class='textarea medium' tabindex='22' aria-invalid="false" rows='10' cols='50'></textarea></div><div class='gfield_description'>Anything else we should know? (website/event contact informaiton)</div></li><li id='field_5_13' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below hidden_label gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' >Privacy<span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_5_13'><li class='gchoice_5_13_1'> <input name='input_13.1' type='checkbox' value='true' id='choice_5_13_1' tabindex='23' /> <label for='choice_5_13_1' id='label_5_13_1'>By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website. <abbr class="wpgdprc-required" title="You need to accept this checkbox.">*</abbr></label> </li></ul></div></li><li id='field_5_14' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_5_14' >Phone</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_14' id='input_5_14' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li> </ul></div> <div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_5' class='gform_button button' value='Submit' tabindex='24' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_5"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_5"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_5"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_5"]=true; jQuery("#gform_5").trigger("submit",[true]); }' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_ajax' value='form_id=5&title=&description=1&tabindex=1' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_5' value='1' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='5' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_5' value='WyJbXSIsIjFjNDZkZjE1Yzk0ZDhhZWFiOGNiNTU2YWYxODgyMWFlIl0=' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_5' id='gform_target_page_number_5' value='0' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_5' id='gform_source_page_number_5' value='1' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' /> </div> </form> </div> <iframe style='display:none;width:0px;height:0px;' src='about:blank' name='gform_ajax_frame_5' id='gform_ajax_frame_5'>This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

CLOSE