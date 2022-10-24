Share this:

More than 82,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020.

That’s according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health.

82,176 COVID-19 Florida resident deaths

As of Thursday, the state had a reported 82,176 COVID-19 resident deaths. That was up from 81,661 in numbers released Oct. 7 and up from 81,139 in numbers released Sept. 26.

Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

The Department of Health report also showed that numbers of new COVID-19 cases have remained relatively low this month.

The state had a reported 9,934 new cases from Oct. 7 through Oct. 13 and 10,111 new cases from Oct. 14 through Thursday.

How Florida compares to other states

According to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, 1,065,152 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Florida is third in deaths after California and Texas.

Florida has more deaths from COVID-19 per 100,000 population — 381 — than any of the largest states.

via News Service of Florida