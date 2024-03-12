Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

National Flood Insurance Program has paid out $364 million for Hurricane Idalia claims

Posted on by Staff
Share
Hurricane Idalia
Street flooding in Gulfport, Florida from Hurricane Idalia storm surge. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (30 Aug. 2023)

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The National Flood Insurance Program has paid out $364 million to cover damage to homes and businesses from Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall Aug. 30 in the Keaton Beach area of Taylor County before crossing parts of rural North Florida, according to information released Tuesday by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The program received 5,210 Idalia claims, with 98 percent closed. Flood insurance typically is separate from other types of coverage.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has not posted overall Idalia claims data on its website since Nov. 16.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

school classroom
Florida will develop an oversight rule for charter schools

The Florida Department of Education is preparing to develop a...

Allergies, COVID-19, and Listener Questions Unpacked with Dr. Fred Harvey

Vaccine therapy and inflammation concerns have recently come into the...

The Scoop color logo
The Scoop: Tues. March 12, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Discussion by college leaders about fostering diversity on campuses, and,...

Florida black bear
The new Florida budget: here’s how these special interests made out, from bears to leaf blowers to the beef industry

The Florida budget includes money for more than 1,500 programs...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The The Dollyrots are no stranger to success. The band has hit the billboard heat seekers & independent albums charts. Multiple times they’ve been featured in movies and TV shows and they shared stages with some of punk and rock's biggest names! Their 2004 debut was released by legendary punk label Lookout, while the next two came out through Joan Jet's, Blackheart records. Long a staple in rotation on SiriusXM’s little Stephens underground garage the bands, consistent output, perked up the ears of wicked Cool founder Steve Van Zandt who says their songwriting has reached a consistent level of greatness! Rock out to the Dollyrots at this year's Tropical Heatwave on May 4th! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Livemusic #thw24 #wmnfevents 🎶🎵 MUSIC LOVERS UNITE! 🙌🏼 Don't miss the EPIC WMNF Record & CD Sale on March 23rd! 💿🎶 From 11am-4pm, indulge in a HUGE selection of CDs, LPs, and more at bargain prices! 💸 Come join the fun at 88.5FM Studios! 🎉 #WMNFRecordSale #VinylLove 🎧🎶 CLICK FOR INFO ==> https://link.wmnf.org/Record-CDSaleDay Say she she, the soulful, female led group stand rocksolid on their disco-delic duty with their boundary breaking sophomore album released September 29 on Coline/karma chief records. The strong voices of Piya Malik (El michael’s affair Chicago, Batman) Sabrina Mileo Cunningham & Nya Gazelle Brown Front the band. Following the NYC siren song, the trio was pulled from their respective cities. Piya from London, Nya from DC, & Sabrina from NYC to Manhattans’s downtown dance floors through the lower east side floorboards, & up to the rooftops of Harlem, where their friendship was formed on one momentous kismet evening. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Livemusic #wmnfevents #thw24 The Spring Fund Drive was amazing because of YOU! Although we are close we still need help getting to our goal! Together, We Make Things Happen! #wmnf #funddrive #donate CLICK TO GIVE==> https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFSPRINGDRIVE The WMNF INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY Celebration continues! Why confine your celebration to just one day? Join us on March 9th as Words & Music hosted by Marcie Finkelstein, goes the extra mile, extending our festivities by an additional two hours, from 10:00 AM to Noon. CLICK FOR INFO ==> https://link.wmnf.org/IntlWomensDay #wmnf #internationalwomensday #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Tuesday
Player position: