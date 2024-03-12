National Flood Insurance Program has paid out $364 million for Hurricane Idalia claims

Street flooding in Gulfport, Florida from Hurricane Idalia storm surge. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (30 Aug. 2023)

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The National Flood Insurance Program has paid out $364 million to cover damage to homes and businesses from Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall Aug. 30 in the Keaton Beach area of Taylor County before crossing parts of rural North Florida, according to information released Tuesday by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The program received 5,210 Idalia claims, with 98 percent closed. Flood insurance typically is separate from other types of coverage.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has not posted overall Idalia claims data on its website since Nov. 16.