Native plant month with Bruce Turley

Join Tanja, Anni and native plant expert, Bruce Turley as they discuss Native Plant Month, on this week’s Sustainable Living show.

Bruce Turley, former owner Wilcox nursery and native plant expert, currently does plant propagation for Wise hands native nursery. He has also served on a variety of other environmental organizations such as the Pinellas Chapter of the Native Plant Society, the Florida Association of Native Nurseries, and the Native Plant Horticulture Foundation.

Topics discussed:

-what is native plant month

-what are native plants and why are they important

-different types of natives for different applications

-when, what and how to plant native plants

-why not exotics and invasives?

and more!

Check out more about Florida’s native plants on the Florida Native Plant Society website!

