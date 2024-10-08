HURRICANE MILTON Donate Now!
Back
HURRICANE MILTON Donate Now!

Native plant month with Bruce Turley

Posted on by Grace Behnke
Share

Join Tanja, Anni and native plant expert, Bruce Turley as they discuss Native Plant Month, on this week’s Sustainable Living show.

Bruce Turley, former owner Wilcox nursery and native plant expert, currently does plant propagation for Wise hands native nursery. He has also served on a variety of other environmental organizations such as the Pinellas Chapter of the Native Plant Society, the Florida Association of Native Nurseries, and the Native Plant Horticulture Foundation.

Topics discussed:

-what is native plant month

-what are native plants and why are they important

-different types of natives for different applications

-when, what and how to plant native plants

-why not exotics and invasives?

and more!

Check out more about Florida’s native plants on the Florida Native Plant Society website!

If you love what we do on Sustainable Living, don’t forget to tune in every Monday at 11am on WMNF 88.5fm or listen to past episodes in the archives. If you’d like to donate to show your support, head over to the donations page and direct your pledge to the Sustainable Living Show.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Todo lo que necesitas saber sobre el Huracán Milton y actualizaciones

Aquí tienes un enlace a todas las historias de WMNF...

Hurricane Milton making its turn toward Florida; wrap-up preparations tonight

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Irene Sans...

Hurricane Milton storm surge
Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Milton maintains strength as it heads toward Florida

A large area of destructive storm surge will occur along...

Dangerous Category 5 Milton getting stronger, advisories issued, first initial impacts expected by Tuesday

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Are you prepped for Hurricane Milton? We are here for you. CLICK HURRICANE MILTON UPDATES LINK IN BIO. #wmnf #news #HurricaneMilton #Hurricaneprep #weatherupdate 📸 This #TBT is a special one as we look back at one of our most anticipated events of the year the WMNF 45th Birthday Bash! 🎉 Huge thank you to Jimi Camastro for capturing the amazing moments — your photos are fantastic! For everyone who joined us, your presence made it unforgettable. We’d love to see the highlights from your perspective! Feel free to share your photos from the event in the comments below. See you all at the next one! 🥳 #EventRecap #CommunityMemories #WMNFEvents This fall, you have the power to spark change during the Cartober vehicle donation campaign. When you donate your car, truck, motorcycle, RV, or boat to WMNF, the proceeds from your sale will support community radio, and it won’t require anything more from you: we pick it up for free, and we supply all the necessary paperwork for your tax-deductible gift. #Cartober2024 #WMNF #CARDONATION #SUPPORT 🐾 Join Duncan Strauss on Talking Animals Radio Show Oct. 2 at 11am with guest Melissa Zepeda, a passionate animal rights attorney! 🎙️ She'll discuss Amendment 2 and her stance against it. CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE or catch the show via 88.5 FM on your radio dial! 🌱 #AnimalRights #TalkingAnimals #TampaBayVegFest #WMNF #Amendment2 🎶 This evening on Jazz In The Night 🎶 Join us for a special celebration of Bud Powell's centennial! 🎹 Bud set the standard for pianists when bebop emerged in the '40s, and his influence remains monumental today. Tune in at 9:00 PM as Bob Seymour brings you Powell's timeless classics, along with interpretations from legends like Chick Corea and Keith Jarrett. Plus, enjoy some fantastic new releases. Don’t miss out! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #wmnf #Music #Jazz #BudPowell
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Tuesday
Player position: