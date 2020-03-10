New Book by Former White House Ethics Advisor Documents Presidential Abuses of Power

https://s3.amazonaws.com/wmnf/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/wmnf_200310_110600_radioactivityT1_187-1.mp3 https://s3.amazonaws.com/wmnf/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/wmnf_200310_110600_radioactivityT1_187.mp3

Radioactivity 3 10 20

Good morning, welcome to Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei. Coming up- a live interview with a former Bush Administration official and a veteran local author who has ten New York Times Best sellers to his credit. They’ve co-authored a new book called American Nero- it’s about Donald Trump. We’ll meet them in a moment.

But first one listener comment about yesterday’s program. Yesterday- when we opened the phone lines we heard from a listener who said the majority of Americans liked their private health insurance. Here’s what one listener had to say.

Tape

This past weekend- as the coronavirus spread, the President flew south the play golf at his private resort in South Florida. The next day the one economic indicator the President watches closely- the US stock market fell by more than 2,000 points. While the president has said the coronavirus is under control and will be short lived—the experts think otherwise.

Our guests have written a new book comparing Donald Trump to Nero- the Roman emperor who allegedly fiddled while Rome burned. The book is AMERICAN NERO The History of the Destruction of the Rule of Law and Why Trump Is the Worst Offender (Ben Bella). Our guests are Richard W. Painter who worked in the George W. Bush White House as an associate counsel to the President. He is an expert on government ethics.

And Peter Golenbo ck who is a graduate of the NYU Law School and the author of 65 books including ten New York Times best sellers.

This interview is being carried live on the WMNF News Facebook page- thanks to Blannie Whelan.

