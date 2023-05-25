New courthouse measure provides relief to nursing moms

Share this:

Listen:

Governor DeSantis signed a measure last week that would require courthouses to provide private, clean spaces for nursing mothers to pump or breastfeed. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that this is the state’s effort toward helping women in the legal system.

The measure exempts courts that are unable to comply at “reasonable cost” or require new construction. It was sponsored by Democratic Senator Lori Berman, and passed unanimously in March.

“Having this dedicated space would mean a private, clean, and accessible space to nurse or pump breast milk, whether for attorneys, jurors, courthouse staff, and courthouse patrons.”

Alicia Jackson, law professor at Stetson University, says this is an important step forward for women in the legal system, especially working mothers in courthouses.

“When we think about the US labor force, women, mothers in particular are the fastest growing segment.”

She applauds the bipartisan support for this measure and hopes to see more legislation supporting working mothers.

“It’s a very very positive sign for children and families in the state of Florida”

The measure goes into effect January 1st.